Brand New Audi RS7 Crashes After 187MPH Chase, Driver Says He Wanted to Show Off

Taking delivery of your brand new car is an incomparable feeling: you’re proud and ecstatic and, at the same time, itching to show it off to your friends and the world. Common sense says should dictate that wanting to show off is no reason to go speeding at 187 mph and crashing.
One man from Maryland could use some of that common sense, because it’s exactly what he did. Troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol clocked him speeding in a work zone on Interstate 95, WRAL reports. And everything unraveled afterwwards.
The work zone had a speed limit set at 65 mph (104.6 kph) but the driver was moving way faster than that. The troopers engaged in pursuit, but that only made the guy drive faster: at one point, he was doing 187 mph (300.9 kph) in the same work zone. Seeing how he was at the wheel of an Audi RS7, that’s just 3 mph (4.8 kph) shy from the rated top speed of 190 mph (305.7 kph).
At one point, the Audi driver tried getting off the highway, but troopers had already deployed stop sticks. He tried to avoid them and crashed into the bushes at around 100 mph (160.9 kph) and, miraculously, he wasn’t hurt. No one else was involved in the accident, so all things considered, this was a happy ending.
Not for the driver, though. Asked why he was speeding, he told authorities that he had just gotten the RS7 over the weekend was in a rush to get to Myrtle Because to “show it off.” While that may have played a part, the dude is also facing trafficking charges, in addition to already being slapped with speeding in a work zone, failure to stop for blue lights and siren and fleeing to elude arrest. He probably had other reasons to be in a hurry, is what we’re saying.
The work zone had a speed limit set at 65 mph (104.6 kph) but the driver was moving way faster than that. The troopers engaged in pursuit, but that only made the guy drive faster: at one point, he was doing 187 mph (300.9 kph) in the same work zone. Seeing how he was at the wheel of an Audi RS7, that’s just 3 mph (4.8 kph) shy from the rated top speed of 190 mph (305.7 kph).
At one point, the Audi driver tried getting off the highway, but troopers had already deployed stop sticks. He tried to avoid them and crashed into the bushes at around 100 mph (160.9 kph) and, miraculously, he wasn’t hurt. No one else was involved in the accident, so all things considered, this was a happy ending.
Not for the driver, though. Asked why he was speeding, he told authorities that he had just gotten the RS7 over the weekend was in a rush to get to Myrtle Because to “show it off.” While that may have played a part, the dude is also facing trafficking charges, in addition to already being slapped with speeding in a work zone, failure to stop for blue lights and siren and fleeing to elude arrest. He probably had other reasons to be in a hurry, is what we’re saying.
A #Maryland man driving 187 MPH through I-95 work zone in #JohnstonCounty arrested after crashing during high-speed chase. Per @NCSHP, driver tried avoiding stop sticks at US-701.— WRALJoe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) September 6, 2020
Driver told firefighter he bought Audi RS7 yesterday & was going to #MyrtleBeach "to show it off." pic.twitter.com/x2bb6Tzat0