Brand New 2022 WACO Float Plane is an American Icon Reborn, Not Cheap

For all their importance before and during the Second World War, not many outside of enthusiast circles have ever even heard of the WACO Aircraft Company. In truth, the moniker's been shut down and re-started a couple of times before. This factory fresh 2022 WACO YMF-5 floatplane embodies the same spirit of aviation old ones do.
For those not in the know, WACO Aircraft Company started as an independent aerospace company in the sleepy town of Troy, Ohio, in 1927. They're most famous for their bi-plane training aircraft, of which this 2022 example is based upon. But also their iconic troop transport gliders, many of which aided in the Allied invasions during D-Day.
The current iteration of WACO that built this particular aircraft is based in the neighboring state of Michigan. All the components of the airframe are internally oiled and epoxy coated for use in fresh and salt-water environments. A simple radial engine powers the airplane to a top speed in the low hundred mph range.
Not a speed demon by any means, but more than enough for a relatively new pilot to get their wings behind the control stock of an amphibious aircraft. As far as starter aircraft for beginners go, this WACO floatplane is probably one of the sleekest looking. A fine, hand-painted exterior with red and black two-tone coloring would lend itself well to a sports car just as much as it would an aircraft.
This makes perfect sense, as the WACO costs around about the same price as a high-end supercar. Not that you'll be getting around as fast in a WACO as you would say, a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, for example.
But there are no stop signs, traffic cops, or red-light cameras at 10,0000 feet; it must feel pretty gosh darn invigorating. At $648,300 out the door straight from WACO's Battle Creek Michigan plant, it's a plane well worth the investment.
