Brabus' New Superboat Is a V8-Powered "Ultra-Luxurious SUV Made for the Sea"

Brabus has expanded its superboat offering by introducing the new Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin Black Ops Signature Edition. It’s part of their Shadow 900 Black Ops series and brings “next-level performance, design language, and attention to detail.”
Finished in Brabus Graphite Black, with Red Signature stripes, it has Graphite upholstery and Signature Style graphics. Now standard on all Shadow 900 models, including the Spyder, Sun-Top, and XC Cross Cabin, is the Sun Lounge, with its expanded social space on the front deck.
Other highlights of the build include the LED searchlight, LED bulwark step lights, new fender box panels, wall pockets, weather-proofed cabin with seating for up to seven, big sliding sunroof, and two large sliding doors that open up the cockpit, further enhancing the ambiance. The front cabin sports Brabus fine leather upholstery, stitched together with red string, and there is a queen-size bed for sleeping accommodations.
Providing access to the engine management, main navigation system, driving assist functions, and onboard entertainment, as well as the G-shock monitoring, is the touchscreen display. Getting the extended Navigation Package will add the four-screen bridge setup with more functions, including the speed displaying for passengers, audio controls, and digital watch. The G-shock sensor and 1st Mate Marine Safety & Security System are part of the features.
“No restrictions, no limits – just like a well-designed, luxurious, high-performance 4x4 for the road, the all-weather capable Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin is an ultra-luxurious sports utility vehicle (SUV) made for the sea,” Brabus says. “An ultra-luxurious cabin cruiser – endowed with true ‘go-anywhere’ characteristics, while at the same time offering an extremely convivial environment, with comfortable, raised seating for seven people in the cockpit that effortlessly cossets occupants in the sophisticated luxury and bespoke detailing renowned of a Brabus superboat.”
Measuring 38 feet (11 meters) in length, the new Brabus Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin Black Ops Signature Edition tips the scales at 9,920 pounds (4,500 kg). It uses two outboard V8 engines, with a 4.6-liter displacement, which pump out 450 ps (444 hp / 331 kW) each, or 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) in total. The superboat has a 730-liter (193-gallon) fuel capacity, and a top speed of 102 kph (63 mph), or 55 knots.
Brabus hasn’t said anything about the pricing details, but they’ll likely tell you how much it costs upon reaching out to them. Nonetheless, anyone with a soft spot for such machines knows that they are very pricey. On a slightly different note, those who’d like to see it in person will have to take a trip to Cannes, in France, for the Yachting Festival that officially opened its gates yesterday, September 6, and will run until the 11th. It is joined at the event by the XC Cross-Cabin, Sun-Top, and Spyder models too.
Other highlights of the build include the LED searchlight, LED bulwark step lights, new fender box panels, wall pockets, weather-proofed cabin with seating for up to seven, big sliding sunroof, and two large sliding doors that open up the cockpit, further enhancing the ambiance. The front cabin sports Brabus fine leather upholstery, stitched together with red string, and there is a queen-size bed for sleeping accommodations.
Providing access to the engine management, main navigation system, driving assist functions, and onboard entertainment, as well as the G-shock monitoring, is the touchscreen display. Getting the extended Navigation Package will add the four-screen bridge setup with more functions, including the speed displaying for passengers, audio controls, and digital watch. The G-shock sensor and 1st Mate Marine Safety & Security System are part of the features.
“No restrictions, no limits – just like a well-designed, luxurious, high-performance 4x4 for the road, the all-weather capable Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin is an ultra-luxurious sports utility vehicle (SUV) made for the sea,” Brabus says. “An ultra-luxurious cabin cruiser – endowed with true ‘go-anywhere’ characteristics, while at the same time offering an extremely convivial environment, with comfortable, raised seating for seven people in the cockpit that effortlessly cossets occupants in the sophisticated luxury and bespoke detailing renowned of a Brabus superboat.”
Measuring 38 feet (11 meters) in length, the new Brabus Shadow 900 XC Cross Cabin Black Ops Signature Edition tips the scales at 9,920 pounds (4,500 kg). It uses two outboard V8 engines, with a 4.6-liter displacement, which pump out 450 ps (444 hp / 331 kW) each, or 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) in total. The superboat has a 730-liter (193-gallon) fuel capacity, and a top speed of 102 kph (63 mph), or 55 knots.
Brabus hasn’t said anything about the pricing details, but they’ll likely tell you how much it costs upon reaching out to them. Nonetheless, anyone with a soft spot for such machines knows that they are very pricey. On a slightly different note, those who’d like to see it in person will have to take a trip to Cannes, in France, for the Yachting Festival that officially opened its gates yesterday, September 6, and will run until the 11th. It is joined at the event by the XC Cross-Cabin, Sun-Top, and Spyder models too.