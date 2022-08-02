Travel the Seven Seas in Style with Brabus Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition

The German company’s range of superboats is called Brabus Shadow, and the latest addition to the lineup is the Brabus Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition.
Building on the success of the Shadow 900 Black Ops, the new and luxurious Deep Blue Signature Edition promises unforgettable experiences on the waves in typical Brabus fashion, through marine high-performance, easy handling, and premium comfort.
Brabus achieves all this with help from Finnish boat builder Axopar Boats, with which it has had a partnership since 2017, and by utilizing the finest materials, newest technologies, and bespoke engineering.
While the Brabus supercars use a premium vehicle as their base, the Mercedes-AMG range, the company’s superboats are also based on premium ships, a select range of Axopar boats.
“Just like the luxurious BRABUS supercars, the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition was developed with an extraordinary passion for detail and an unwavering strive to redefine the superlative to meet the signature One-Second-Wow-Factor that characterizes all BRABUS vehicles,” the company says about the new boat on their website.
The Signature Edition vessel boasts an eye-catching design and dark blue color scheme, evocative of the ocean’s depths. The deep blue hull is complemented by premium Platinum upholstery and intense blue carbon accents.
The boat’s layout shows a smart and innovative space utilization, featuring a generous lounge area with sofa-style seats at the helm, as well as a full foredeck sunbed and a cockpit table with an infill cushion that doubles as a second sunbed for when the water is calm and you want to bask in the sun.
For the owner’s comfort, the Shadow 900 comes with a cabin that includes a queen-size sleeping area.
Several versions of the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition are offered, including a fully open-aft option, an aft-cabin accommodation package, an extensive wetbar package, and a multi-storage package for those who need space for their adventure equipment.
When it comes to the exterior body style, the new Shadow 900 is available in Spyder or Sun-Top configuration, two of the options that were also available on previous models. The Spyder variant is known for providing the best open-air experience, improved acceleration, and maneuverability, while the Sun-Top version is more suitable for those looking for everyday convenience.
The new 38-foot-long (11 meters) superboat takes power from two Mercury Marine 450R 4.6-liter V8 Verado FourStroke engines, which are actual racing motors. That explains the whopping 900 hp (662 kW/912.4 ps) the boat is endowed with, enough to propel it to a top speed of 60 knots (69 mph or 111 kph).
Besides tearing the waves at impressive speeds, the superboat also stands out through its handling and drivability. It features a dashboard with fingertip controls and a touchscreen that makes it easy to improve its maneuverability. The advanced Intelligent Steering Module with bow-thruster also simplifies handling of the boat on the fly.
If the new Deep Blue Signature Edition piqued your interest and you’d be interested in traveling the seven seas in such a luxurious boat, know that you should expect a price tag around the $700,000 mark, which translates to around 685,300 Euro based on current exchange rates.
A more detailed description of the Brabus Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition can be found on Brabus Marine’s website.
The rest of Brabus’s range of powerful and exciting yachts includes the Brabus Shadow 300 Edition One, which is a Cross-Top version, the Shadow 900 Black Ops, available in Spyder, Sun-Top, and Cross Cabin versions, each designed to meet different needs of potential customers.
Considering each of the boats are handcrafted with focus on precision and finish, the previous models were available in limited editions, but for the new Signature Edition, there is no mention regarding production volume.
