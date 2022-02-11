Brabus Is Now Tuning KTM Motorcycles, New 1300 R Will Launch on Valentine's Day

Brabus has been tuning cars since 1977, and their projects are often found in the possession of celebrities all over the world. Best known for their high-end four- and six-wheel machines, and boats, the company has just entered the motorcycle industry too.
Teaming up with KTM, the tuner has just presented the 1300 R. Said to “represent the best of both brands,” the bike is offered in two distinct colors, named the Signature Black, and Magma Red, and features visual and technical upgrades over stock.
In the design department, Brabus has given it a headlight mask, custom seat with heating function, and lightweight nine-spoke forged wheels. It also sports a carbon fiber skid plate, as well as CNC-machined tank, adjustable footpegs, adjustable front brake and clutch lever, and triple clamps. The air ducts, double-pipe exhaust, and additional carbon fiber parts are other defining features of the project.
Power-wise, you are looking at a V-twin engine capable of kicking out 180 ps (177 hp / 132 kW) at 9,500 rpm, and 140 Nm (103 lb-ft) of torque at 8,000 rpm. Riders will get to choose between six dedicated modes, the Comfort, Street, Sport, Track, Advanced, and Auto, which adapt the damping rate of the WP APEX semi-active suspension to the road and riding conditions, thus making it more maneuverable. The tuner states that the mods define “the bike’s exceedingly unique and sporty character, ensuring an instant 1-second wow factor.”
Production of the 1300 R will be limited to 154 copies in total, 77 in each of the two colors available, signifying Brabus' founding year, namely 1977, with a special plaque displaying each unit's build number. They will start accepting pre-orders for it on February 14, at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST), and pricing will be announced in due course.
