Boy Who Crashed Car Into House Says Community Work is Messing Up His Social Life

A 17-year-old boy got into an argument with his pregnant girlfriend while driving, and the result was that he smashed into a house, causing damage estimated at £45,000.
The incident happened last December, in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, UK, but the boy is still on the radar because he’s refusing to do the community work he’s been assigned, the BBC reports.
In addition to the damage he caused to the house, his girlfriend was also seriously injured. She ended up taking up some of the blame, saying that she’d been pulling on his arm during the argument, which made him lose control of the car.
According to the prosecutor, when the car entered the house, it smashed throughout the entire ground floor and spun around. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the 2 occupants of the car, driver and passenger, trapped in the wreck.
As a result, the boy, whose identity hasn’t been made public because he was a minor at the time, was sentenced to 8 months in prison, suspended for 2 years, and 80 hours of unpaid, community work. The sentence was the result of his entering a plea of guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after the initial charge of attempted murder was dropped.
Yesterday, Lincoln Crown Court Judge Simon Hirst heard that the boy has been missing out on his community work because he believes it’s messing up his social life. That’s not a joke: his attorney actually stood in court and claimed the dude could no longer have a social life and could not hang out with his friends anymore because he had to pay for the crime he had committed.
In response, the Judge sentenced him to 30 hours more of unpaid work. Instant karma. “If you breach this order again please bring what you need for prison,” he told the boy. “I took the view a suspended sentence was appropriate. You have not done a very good job in repaying my trust.”
