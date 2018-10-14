autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Offroad Crash, Driver Is Ignorant

14 Oct 2018, 12:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Have you ever seen a Porsche 911 GT3 RS doing the offroad stuff? No, we're not talking about the occasional moment on the grass. Instead, we've come across a stunt that sees the Neunelfer tackling an obstacle that would be fit for a Cayenne.
19 photos
2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype2020 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype
The shenanigan took place at the Zoute Grand Prix, a road rally that was recently held in Belgium. This was a multi-stage event, with one of the challenges thrown at the participating machines being a slalom.

Well, it seems that the driver of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS we have here was totally unprepared for the stunt. It all started with the man misjuding his entry speed when tackling an improvised hairpin.

The sand on the exit of the "bend" caused the front end of the Porscha to lose grip, with the driver panicking and applying full steering lock, which only made things worse.

As such, the 991.1-generation GT3 RS ended up climbing the grass-covered dune next to it. However, the most surprising part isn't the accident, but the post-crash behavior of the driver.

The man acts as if nothing happened, even pushing the 500 hp circuit tool with less than four wheels on the ground. And even after the machine returns to the asphalt, the man pushes the pedal to the metal without even considering there could be a problem and we can hear the PDK doing its job as the vehicle pulls away.

It's worth noting that the front apron of the Porsche is damage, but we can't be sure about the bits that can't be seen here.

P.S.: Note the Ferrari going about its business in the background as the poor Porsche is getting forced to eat grass.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Offroad Crash Porsche 911 Porsche crash accident
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE MacanPORSCHE Macan Large SUVPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactAll PORSCHE models  
 
 