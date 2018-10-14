Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Offroad Crash, Driver Is Ignorant

The shenanigan took place at the Zoute Grand Prix, a road rally that was recently held in Belgium. This was a multi-stage event, with one of the challenges thrown at the participating machines being a slalom.Well, it seems that the driver of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS we have here was totally unprepared for the stunt. It all started with the man misjuding his entry speed when tackling an improvised hairpin.The sand on the exit of the "bend" caused the front end of the Porscha to lose grip, with the driver panicking and applying full steering lock, which only made things worse.As such, the 991.1-generation GT3 RS ended up climbing the grass-covered dune next to it. However, the most surprising part isn't the accident, but the post-crash behavior of the driver.The man acts as if nothing happened, even pushing the 500 hp circuit tool with less than four wheels on the ground. And even after the machine returns to the asphalt, the man pushes the pedal to the metal without even considering there could be a problem and we can hear the PDK doing its job as the vehicle pulls away.It's worth noting that the front apron of the Porsche is damage, but we can't be sure about the bits that can't be seen here.P.S.: Note the Ferrari going about its business in the background as the poor Porsche is getting forced to eat grass.