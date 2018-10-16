Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Collision Between First and Second Stages

Blue Origin Trailer Shows How The Future of Humanity Begins

There are currently several high-profile private companies striving to make a living from space exploration and at the same time forever change the course of human history. 10 photos



Part of the last category, Jeff Bezos’



On Monday, perhaps for the first time since its inception in 2000, Blue Origin presented its take on the long-term future in a short video posted on Youtube. The clip is, if you like, a trailer for the future of humanity, showing not where we can be, but how it all began.



Using our need to explore as the driving force to take us to the stars, Blue Origin calls for an acceleration of space exploration efforts, with the goal of opening “the promise of space to all and lay the way for generations to come.”



During the Wired 25th anniversary summit in San Francisco on Monday, Jeff Bezos asked for “thousands of companies” to work towards that goal, with the same determination and passion Internet companies showed when shaping the world of today.



In a time when he will no longer be alive to change anything, Bezos also predicted that there will be one trillion humans living in space. To make true on his predictions, he said he will support Blue Origin with $1 billion in funding for 2019.



In the meanwhile, have a look at the Blue Origin trailer attached below.



