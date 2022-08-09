Bowlus Rolls Out the Volterra, an All-Electric Glamping Trailer With Off-Grid Capabilities

Luxury RV manufacturer Bowlus unveiled the Volterra, its first all-electric RV that combines off-grid capabilities with the comforts of home. Compared to Bowlus’ previous models, this travel trailer has an increased battery capacity, and it features the first application of AeroSolar, a system that allows it to charge as you drive and while you camp.
The Volterra is an aluminum-riveted trailer designed to offer travelers the ultimate glamping experience. It measures 27.1 ft (8.2 meters) in length, and it’s 6.6-ft-wide (2-meter-wide). It provides a spa-like interior packed with amenities. In its standard configuration, it has the kitchen placed right in front of the entryway.
It is equipped with a convection microwave, a refrigerator, a round stainless steel sink, and several cabinets that can be used to store the cookware. This model ditches the gas stove, replacing it with a two-burner induction cooktop.
Next to the kitchen is the living room/ dining area. On one side is a large couch with built-in storage and two doggie bowls, while on the other side is a beautiful dinette with two comfortable seats and a table. A few steps ahead is the bathroom, which is also split into two sections.
To the right, you have a generous shower and a seat, while to the left is the sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. At the rear, travelers will find two comfortable beds. The interior features high-end materials and has plenty of space for four adults.
But that’s not all that the new RV includes. Compared to the Terra Firma model, the Volterra is equipped with a 17 kWh battery back. This enhanced battery capacity increases the EV emergency charging range to around 65 miles (105 km).
On the roof, the travel trailer has a 480-watt solar panel array. The company says that the Volterra has “the first RV industry application of AeroSolar.” According to Bowlus, it is three times lighter than glass panels with aluminum frames, and it passively charges the trailer at all times. Another feature included in the RV is a 50-gallon (227-liter) freshwater tank that lets travelers live off the grid for extended periods of time.
Tech-wise, the travel trailer offers internet access anywhere in the U.S. or Canada. Additionally, it has a backup camera that works with both iOS and Android devices and has full-color night vision, allowing you to back into small camping spots even at night. For all of this, the Volterra starts at $310,000 MSRP.
