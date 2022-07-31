autoevolution
Vintage and Aluminum Holiday House Campers of the 60s Are Still Alive and Better Than Ever
During the late 50s and early 60s, a new manufacturer of RVs popped up on the American RV stage, Holiday House. It was a travel trailer or camper built by a company that originally sold gift baskets. Through the years, these wood and aluminum campers were built by several companies, only to be pushed aside for more complex and capable machines.

That was then; today, countless crews are hard at work restoring these forgotten unicorns. However, as I was exploring this RV trend, I also ran across a crew that’s keeping this type of trailer home alive. Best of all, Holiday House RV approaches its works with very modern materials and methods, in the process, yielding machines that bring a retro look and feel on the outside, but inside, it’s a slightly different story.

As I mentioned, the classic campers of the 60s were all built upon a wooden frame. Well, after 50 years or more of technological advancements, RVs can now be created from more structurally sound materials; in the case of these habitats, that material is aluminum. The entire chassis and frame, too, are put together using welded aluminum tubes and set upon a torsion axle.

What does this result in? It should result in a habitat that isn’t left at the mercy of the elements. If that’s not enough, consider the array of other composite materials used. A one-piece V-Lite floor is in place, and while the interior paneling is built out of wood, the exterior shell is not; as if to pay homage to the classic camper styling, aluminum is king on the exterior too.

Once everything has been put in its place, the result is mobile habitats like the ones you see in the gallery. The exterior showcases the aluminum paneling for all the world to see and will also protect the interior, while a massive wrap-around view is set up using curved glass. I can’t wait to see the world from the inside.

One thing you need to note about these traveling homes is that they were initially built in sizes up to 24 feet (7.3 meters). Considering modern times, the one before us typically measures in at around 27 feet (8.2 meters). However, this is the largest floorplan that Holiday House currently builds, and for those seeking a slightly smaller unit, 24-foot (7.3-meter) and 18-foot (5.5-meter) options are available.

As you should have expected, inside these puppies, the glass enclosure I mentioned sits right above the dining area. Talk about meals with a view, away from lurking bears and other wildlife. Best of all, this space also transforms into a sleeping area, and that could be a problem for you and your family; you’ll probably have several discussions during your trip as to who sleeps here and when. I would simply write my name on one of the cushions to clear things up ahead of time.

Towards the opposite end of the trailer, you’ll pass by a galley setup that looks as modern as the one in my old studio apartment; no vintage touches here, and I’m thankful for that. Even the bathroom is up-to-date with current trends, featuring a polished sink and faucet, shower/tub, toilet, and vanity.

Finally, at the opposite end of the trailer, a bedroom lies in wait for your weary bones, while overhead storage is plentiful and can accommodate your goods and clothing. Speaking of storage, along the interior of the Holiday House, you will find little nooks and crannies where to store foods, canned goods, and gear you may need for your adventures, and outside the unit, drawbar storage appears to be an option. Sounds like more than enough for your things.

However, when I look at a travel trailer, I want it to also include off-grid abilities. Since the manufacturer’s website doesn’t say much about water tanks, systems, and/or solar power, you may need to call them up to find out just how far you can take one of these units.

Speaking of taking things far, I was also pressed hard to find prices for new units. However, the average Holiday House RV that is up for sale after one ownership is typically going for rates around $65,000 (€63,500 at current exchange rates). Considering how much a camper’s value can drop after usage, you should expect new machines to be sold for around $85K or more, depending on their features. I’m sure there are reasons for this, and the answers are out there. Now, start exploring because summer is almost gone.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Images in the gallery include an array of custom Holiday House trailers and interiors.

