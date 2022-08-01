Airstream REI Special Edition Basecamp 16 Is an Affordable, Rugged Off-Grid Trailer

The shiny aluminum trailers might be Airstream’s most famous products, but the more affordable Basecamp is their best-selling line. Launched in 2016, the current Basecamp trailer enters the 2023 model year with a special edition 16-foot version built in partnership with REI Co-op.
Airstream is mainly famous for its pill-shaped trailers, but those are far from being the only product in Airstream’s lineup. Affordable camping comes in the form of the Basecamp trailers, offered in 20 and 16-foot lengths. The latter forms the base for the REI Co-op Special Edition, featuring more sustainable materials and REI Co-op branded gear. Despite its miniature shape, the Basecamp 16 offers everything you need for an off-grid adventure.
For a good reason, you probably wouldn’t associate Airstream trailers with off-road expeditions. The pill-shaped trailers are luxurious and stylish, but they’re too big to make for a safe journey outside the regular roads. The Basecamp line of trailers is better suited for those who are more into exploration than comfort, offering a rugged platform with few trade-offs. The trailer still features all the basic amenities, including a bathroom, a kitchen, and a sleeping area for two people.
Airstream kicks off the 2023 model year with a special edition Basecamp 16 camper trailer, built with its partner REI Co-op. The main benefit of this trailer is its maximum weight of 3,500 pounds, which makes it perfect to be towed even by small crossovers. The REI Special Edition adds the exclusive option for a bigger 360-watt solar system and a 200-Ah Li-Ion battery. The setup features four solar panels securely attached to the roof and two Battle Born batteries, 100 Ah each.
Making use of all this power, the Special Edition Basecamp 16 trailer can prepare instant hot water for its internal and external shower. It also offers a UV-LED water filtration system to properly disinfect the potable water from the 21-gallon onboard tank. Of course, the galley provides everything you need to cook in the wild. At the same time, the versatile sleeping area can be anything from office space to a dining room.
The 2023 REI Special Edition also comes with a rugged chassis and Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires to help you confidently tackle off-road paths. When configured with the X-Package, the special-edition Basecamp also gets a 3-inch lift kit, stainless steel rock guards, and a solar window guard. Honoring the partnership, the Special Edition comes with a 25-piece REI Co-op product kit, including chairs, a picnic table, and kitchen utensils.
Airstream has already opened the order book for their 2023 REI Special Edition Basecamp 16. The pricing starts at $52,900, a tad higher than the base price for the regular Basecamp 16 ($46,000). Nevertheless, the many options and material choices could drive that price higher.
