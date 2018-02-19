Book a Room at One of Cali’s Finest Hotels, Get a Free Ride in an Aston Martin

Being rich has its perks. Among them, the possibility to buy an Aston Martin, so that you can have a taste of the James Bond-flavored lifestyle. But, in case you don’t buy an Aston, despite being rich, you may get to drive around in one for free.

As for car production, Aston Martin has nothing new planned, at least officially, in the coming months. We might see at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show the V12 version of the Vantage, but then again maybe not. A random concept car might as well be unveiled. All you would have to do is to check in at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills , in one of the hotel’s suites and ask for an Aston Martin package, before March 31. With the luxurious room, you will also get access to drive an Aston Martin around Beverly Hills.It’s not clear what the particular car guests will drive in is. What is certain is that on display at the hotel will also be a new DB11 . Also included in the price of the room is a visit to the Aston Martin pop-up store in the lobby so that some more dollars can be spent on clothing, accessories, gifts, and collectibles.“It’ll certainly add an unforgettable dose of adrenaline to the hotel stay!” claims Laura Schwab, president of Aston Martin the Americas.Aston Martin embarked on an all-out marketing offensive at the beginning of this year. Aside from the collaboration with the Beverly Hills hotel, the carmaker hopes to raise awareness in the right places through some other marketing gimmicks as well.First, as it happened several times before, Daniel Craig will be selling his 2014 centenary edition Aston Martin Vanquish , with the proceeds to go to a charity. Then, there was Aston Martin’s announcement that a new online store with non-automotive related items had been made available.As for car production, Aston Martin has nothing new planned, at least officially, in the coming months. We might see at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show the V12 version of the Vantage, but then again maybe not. A random concept car might as well be unveiled.