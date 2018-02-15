autoevolution
 

Aston Martin Adds James Bond’s DB5, DB10 to Scale Model Offer

Owning an Aston Martin is not like owning just a car. It is a lifestyle, so glamorously presented, among others, by Britain’s most famous spy. This lifestyle should be represented in all aspect of one’s life, from clothing to the adornments worn day after day. At least this is what Aston Martin will have us believe.
As any self-respected carmaker, Aston Martin does not limit itself to selling just cars. Being such a famous car brand means it can quickly try and expand that James Bond appeal some of its buyers go for with a series of non-auto related merchandise.

On Thursday, Aston Martin announced that a new online shop is open for business, providing fans with anything from Aston Martin print to clothing. Polo shirts, bags, cashmere scarves and a mini race suit for kids aspiring to be like their Aston Martin-owning fathers are all up for grabs.

Traveling in a bespoke car cannot be done without bespoke luxury luggage in the form of wash bags, briefcases, and holdalls. When returning home from travels, what better feeling than to rest one’s eyes upon artwork showing models and events like the Valkyrie at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, Aston Martin Vulcan’s first visit to Abu Dhabi or Aston Martin Racing’s 2017 class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Also sold online is a selection of iPhone cases, priced at around $21, embellished with Aston Martin-related images.

But perhaps the most exciting objects in the new online shop are the scale models of Aston Martin cars. Fantastic as they already were, they now include the Aston Martin DB11 and James Bond’s DB5 from Skyfall and DB10 from Spectre.

“The shop has something for everyone from Aston Martin Racing gear to your very own set of Aston Martin wings or bespoke luggage for your DB11. With many more product lines to be added in the future we invite you to visit it or a browse,” said Simon Sproule, Aston Martin’s Chief Marketing Officer.
