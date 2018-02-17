autoevolution
 

Daniel Craig to Sell Bespoke 007 Aston Martin Vanquish for Charity

Estimated at around half a million dollars, Daniel’ Craig’s 2014 centenary edition Aston Martin Vanquish will go on the block in Christie’s The Exceptional Sale in New York, on April 20.
According to the auctioneers, Daniel Craig will give away all the proceeds from the sale to The Opportunity Network, a non-profit organization that provides young people with pathways to career development.

It is not the first time such an event takes place. In 2016, Daniel Craig sold the Aston Martin DB10, featured in the Spectre movie, through the same auction house. All the money from the sale went to Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Even earlier, in 2012, the auction house sold the 2008 Aston Martin DBS used in the production of the Quantum of Solace James Bond movie. The money paid for the car went to Banardo’s, a British children’s charity.

The Vanquish to be auctioned in two months’ time has a very special Daniel Craig touch to it. The car’s interior has been created by the actor himself together with Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer.

It is also one of the only 100 examples of the car created by Aston Martin in 2014 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. It is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that, paired with an automatic gearbox, gives the car a top speed of 183 mph (294 km/h).

“This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive," said Daniel Craig on Christie’s website. "While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale.”

Before being sold, the car can be admired at Christie’s Los Angeles gallery from 27 February until 3 March. The buyer of the car will get, besides the unique vehicle, a paid-for trip to the Aston Martin Headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and a tour of the facilities.
