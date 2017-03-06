autoevolution

$10 Gets You The Chance To Meet Daniel Craig and Take Home an Aston Martin

 
Are you in the mood for a good deed? Can you spare $10 for a charitable organization that will help millions of people caught up in conflicts?
If your answer was yes to both questions, we have great news. Once you donate at least $10 to the United Nations Mine Action Service, you will be entered in a competition that has a 2017 Aston Martin Vantage GT Roadster.

The car has been customized according to the wishes of Daniel Craig, the actor who played James Bond (among others), and you will also get the chance to meet him. Instead of having him drive up to your house in the car, you will be flown to a secret location, checked into a four-star hotel, and then you meet the actor and your new ride.

The taxes for the vehicle have already been covered, so you will not have to pay destination and shipping, but the rest that involves registering the Aston Martin is your responsibility. You can buy your chance to win on Omaze, where $10 gets you 100 entries to win.

If you donate extra, you will get more chances to win, and the organization will send you a digital token of appreciation, or a limited-edition t-shirt, a poster, or many other special prizes. Even if you do not win the car, at least you spent some of your money on a charitable donation that will save lives.

The winner will be announced on April 27, 2017. The lucky donor gets to bring a friend for the experience, which will happen by April 2018. However, you have until April 13, 2017, to register for the competition.

We must note that the winner must not be a resident of Belgium, Italy, Malta, Singapore, Thailand, Sudan, Syria, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, or North Korea. This is a part of the rules, and the organizers say that this happens because of restrictions or prohibitions of these kinds of awards in those countries.

