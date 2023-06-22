Bolide 80 Is Here: The Carbon-Fiber Hyper Muscle Yacht That Tops 70+ Knots

A certain fictional Juliet once tried to fictionally argue that a name is not as relevant as we might imagine. But if you name a boat Bolide, you've already set the bar very high in terms of customer expectations.
In French, "bolide” means "racing car," and the word is at the root of the English "bolide," which means a fireball, a meteor traveling at very high speeds. Whichever language you prefer, "bolide” is associated with high-speed movement. Tag that name on a yacht, and people are going to expect outstanding performance in terms of speed.
Suffice it to say that Italian yacht design company Victory Design knew what they were doing when they named their upcoming series of collector's yachts that. The Bolide lineup announced last year will include several models of different sizes, each of them offered in 9 + 1 collector's examples. The Bolide 80 is the first model in the lineup to be built, with the first unit already set for its maiden journey.
Earlier this year, Victory Design confirmed that Bolide 80 had completed sea trials and, in the process, delivered on the initial promise of record-breaking speed. To be more specific, it had topped 73 knots (84 mph/135 kph) during sea trials, which made it one of the fastest yachts in the world. The Italian company claims that it's actually the fastest boat in the world, albeit unofficially so.
Hull 01 of the Bolide 80 brings an interior by architect Stefano Faggioni and the Victory in-house design team, with muted browns, deep blacks, and bright orange for contrast, and a most surprising mix of fine Italian leather, marble, silk, hardwood, and exposed carbon fiber. The final layout of each Bolide 80 is customizable by the owner, and the owner of this particular unit wanted a space for himself and a couple of friends, tops. The captain gets separate quarters onboard.
There’s a gorgeous master suite and an entertainment lounge that can be converted into a guest room if need be. Amenities include a couple of statement bars, custom multi-functional furniture, and several lounge areas (including an exterior one). This is a yacht of just 80 feet (25 meters) in total length, so size is the only thing working against it, having more varied amenities. In terms of styling, it's on par with anything you'll see onboard a much larger vessel.
Victory Design notes that sea trials showed a 30% reduction of liters per mile compared to any other yacht of the same length traveling at the same speed. With Bolide 80 picking up speed, efficiency increased, so, at 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph), it got half the mileage of a similarly-sized flybridge motoryacht traveling at 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph).
Bolide 80 is very fast but also very smooth, which makes steering it an intuitive and most enjoyable experience, thanks to the patented T-Drive propulsion system. So while it's described as a "hyper muscle yacht," the Bolide 80 is an exceptionally well-behaved beast. Power comes from triple MAN 12V 2000 diesel engines that put out about 6,000 hp in total. At top speed, range is estimated at 200 nautical miles (230 miles/370 km), and it increases as the needle goes down on the accelerometer.
The first entry in the lineup, from the Bolide 80 model, clearly lives up to that promise. It also brings a very stylish, if slightly masculine, interior finished in premium materials and an incredible amount of restraint. If you're going to ditch the amenities and the space of a larger yacht for speed and overall performance, it might as well be with a boat like this one.
The first unit of the Bolide 80 will make its big public debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023 between September 27 and 30, 2023.
Suffice it to say that Italian yacht design company Victory Design knew what they were doing when they named their upcoming series of collector's yachts that. The Bolide lineup announced last year will include several models of different sizes, each of them offered in 9 + 1 collector's examples. The Bolide 80 is the first model in the lineup to be built, with the first unit already set for its maiden journey.
Earlier this year, Victory Design confirmed that Bolide 80 had completed sea trials and, in the process, delivered on the initial promise of record-breaking speed. To be more specific, it had topped 73 knots (84 mph/135 kph) during sea trials, which made it one of the fastest yachts in the world. The Italian company claims that it's actually the fastest boat in the world, albeit unofficially so.
Unless the owner is particularly hung up on labels and this type of distinctions, the Bolide 80 is an impressive and gorgeous boat. As it headed out of its hangar in Pisa, Victory Design unveiled the first photos of the interior. This is not just a yacht capable of breakneck speeds without loss of comfort and stability and improved fuel efficiency, but it's also a beautifully-styled condo at sea. Think of it as a hybrid between a spaceship and a very elegant man cave.
Hull 01 of the Bolide 80 brings an interior by architect Stefano Faggioni and the Victory in-house design team, with muted browns, deep blacks, and bright orange for contrast, and a most surprising mix of fine Italian leather, marble, silk, hardwood, and exposed carbon fiber. The final layout of each Bolide 80 is customizable by the owner, and the owner of this particular unit wanted a space for himself and a couple of friends, tops. The captain gets separate quarters onboard.
There’s a gorgeous master suite and an entertainment lounge that can be converted into a guest room if need be. Amenities include a couple of statement bars, custom multi-functional furniture, and several lounge areas (including an exterior one). This is a yacht of just 80 feet (25 meters) in total length, so size is the only thing working against it, having more varied amenities. In terms of styling, it's on par with anything you'll see onboard a much larger vessel.
The comparison still holds when it comes to fuel efficiency, but the scales tip in favor of the Bolide 80 when we get to performance. Thanks to the in-house-designed "multi-stepped” hull that reduces resistance when navigating and the aerodynamic hardtop, as well as foiling technology by means of two independent rudders, Bolide 80 glides on water and air with complete ease, smoothly, and with improved gas mileage.
Victory Design notes that sea trials showed a 30% reduction of liters per mile compared to any other yacht of the same length traveling at the same speed. With Bolide 80 picking up speed, efficiency increased, so, at 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph), it got half the mileage of a similarly-sized flybridge motoryacht traveling at 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph).
Bolide 80 is very fast but also very smooth, which makes steering it an intuitive and most enjoyable experience, thanks to the patented T-Drive propulsion system. So while it's described as a "hyper muscle yacht," the Bolide 80 is an exceptionally well-behaved beast. Power comes from triple MAN 12V 2000 diesel engines that put out about 6,000 hp in total. At top speed, range is estimated at 200 nautical miles (230 miles/370 km), and it increases as the needle goes down on the accelerometer.
"These yachts are designed for true collectors and for those who love the excitement — which cannot be waived — of speed, experiencing it with updated means, in total safety," Victory Design founder Brunello Acampora said at the time the Bolide series was introduced.
The first entry in the lineup, from the Bolide 80 model, clearly lives up to that promise. It also brings a very stylish, if slightly masculine, interior finished in premium materials and an incredible amount of restraint. If you're going to ditch the amenities and the space of a larger yacht for speed and overall performance, it might as well be with a boat like this one.
The first unit of the Bolide 80 will make its big public debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023 between September 27 and 30, 2023.