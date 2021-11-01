5 World’s First Electric Seaglider Will Cruise the Seas at 180 MPH

4 First High-Speed Electric Seagliders to Operate in Franco-British Waters by 2028

2 The Edorado 8S Electric Hydrofoil Powerboat Is Here to Make Waves, but Not Literally

1 Persico F70 by Pininfarina, the Very Stylish Hyperboat That Flies

More on this:

This Hydrofoil Electric Ferry Claims to Be Fastest, Longest Range One in the World

The newly revealed fully electric hydrofoiling ferry concept from Boundary Layer Technologies (BLT) boasts of delivering twice the speed and range of existing electric ferries. 6 photos



This proprietary technology used by BLT is way more efficient than the one used in standard electric ferries, because it reduces hydrodynamic drag, making the



As for the charging time of the battery, the company claims a full charge can be achieved in under three hours.



Boundary Layer Technologies CEO Ed Kearney explains that by reducing the drag of Electra by a factor of two, the powering requirements are also halved, which increases the speed and range of what an electric ferry can do and opens the door to the electrification of the majority of ferry routes across the world.



We don’t have all the specs of the ferry right now, but we do know that Electra boasts a 9000 kWh battery capacity and can take aboard 150 passengers. The vessel’s battery electric propulsion also makes the ferry significantly quieter, reducing cabin noise by up to 20 dB compared with conventional ferries.



In addition to speed, increased battery life, and reduced noise, Electra also helps operators cut costs by up to 35 percent compared to using fossil fuel burning fast ferry alternatives.



BLT has already developed the



California-based marine technology startup Boundary Layer Technologies recently presented a new design for an electric ferry based on the company’s proprietary hydrofoil and podded propulsion systems. Named Electra, the ferry promises a range of up to 100 nautical miles and a cruise speed of 40 knots.This proprietary technology used by BLT is way more efficient than the one used in standard electric ferries, because it reduces hydrodynamic drag, making the vessel faster and increasing its range. In fact, the company claims the 100 NM range makes it possible for Electra to service close to half of all the ferry routes in the Greek region, for instance.As for the charging time of the battery, the company claims a full charge can be achieved in under three hours.Boundary Layer Technologies CEO Ed Kearney explains that by reducing the drag of Electra by a factor of two, the powering requirements are also halved, which increases the speed and range of what an electric ferry can do and opens the door to the electrification of the majority of ferry routes across the world.We don’t have all the specs of the ferry right now, but we do know that Electra boasts a 9000battery capacity and can take aboard 150 passengers. The vessel’s battery electric propulsion also makes the ferry significantly quieter, reducing cabin noise by up to 20 dB compared with conventional ferries.In addition to speed, increased battery life, and reduced noise, Electra also helps operators cut costs by up to 35 percent compared to using fossil fuel burning fast ferry alternatives.BLT has already developed the hydrofoil and control systems for the Electra and expects to have the first ferries in operation by the first quarter of 2024. The Electra will operate in the U.S., Mediterranean, and Scandinavia.

load press release