Bold Candy Apple Red 1953 Chrysler Special by Ghia Is a Throwback Flash of Brilliance

It is no wonder this 1953 Chrysler Special was unveiled at the Paris Salon in October 1952. After all, despite being built on a shortened Chrysler New Yorker frame and designed by an American, the look is distinctly European, thanks to the handiwork of Italian coachbuilder Ghia.
With two parts brawn, with its cowled hood and aggressive profile, and two parts elegance, with its radiused fenders and sloped rear window, the 1953 Chrysler Special by Ghia seems to grin with a perfectly designed front end for the period.
Sadly, the popularity of its debut did not result in much of a production run. In fact, only 19 of the hand-built cars were made, with the first landing in the hands of Chrysler export manager C.B. Thomas. The limited-production cars were slightly different than the original show car. They were built using a full-length New Yorker frame and a redesigned rear roofline to accommodate four adults.
All of the cars were delivered in Europe, but a few eventually made it stateside later in life.
This Candy Apple Red example was restored in the late 1990s and features a saddle leather interior and once was one of several Ghia-bodied Chryslers exhibited in the Blackhawk Museum in Danville, California.
Longtime car enthusiast Barry Hon of California purchased the car in 1998 and subsequently sold it to James Raisbeck in 2003. It has remained part of the James Raisbeck Estate since then and has been well maintained, as evidenced by the photographs.
A worthy side note; this “dream car for the public” is a past winner of the Most Elegant Award at the 2014 Pacific Northwest Concours d’Elegance and was later shown at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
This U.S.-titled car will be offered Without Reserve at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 26, with all proceeds going to the James and Sherry Raisbeck Foundation.
Sadly, the popularity of its debut did not result in much of a production run. In fact, only 19 of the hand-built cars were made, with the first landing in the hands of Chrysler export manager C.B. Thomas. The limited-production cars were slightly different than the original show car. They were built using a full-length New Yorker frame and a redesigned rear roofline to accommodate four adults.
All of the cars were delivered in Europe, but a few eventually made it stateside later in life.
This Candy Apple Red example was restored in the late 1990s and features a saddle leather interior and once was one of several Ghia-bodied Chryslers exhibited in the Blackhawk Museum in Danville, California.
Longtime car enthusiast Barry Hon of California purchased the car in 1998 and subsequently sold it to James Raisbeck in 2003. It has remained part of the James Raisbeck Estate since then and has been well maintained, as evidenced by the photographs.
A worthy side note; this “dream car for the public” is a past winner of the Most Elegant Award at the 2014 Pacific Northwest Concours d’Elegance and was later shown at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
This U.S.-titled car will be offered Without Reserve at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 26, with all proceeds going to the James and Sherry Raisbeck Foundation.