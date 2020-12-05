BMW X6 M "Monsters" Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Turbo S in Drag Race

The Commooter Scooter Needs Votes to Become the Next Real Minimalist EV

Audi finally has a big performance SUV in the RS Q8. So the model is now allowed to join in a rivalry that's been going on for over a decade. Alas, this Carwow drag race doesn't have the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, but a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S seems like a worthy stand-in. 8 photos



How would that even be possible? Surely, the Turbo S version of the Cayenne has to be the king of the hill based on how the 911 version demolished its rivals. However, Porsche chose quite an uncommon type of powertrain to make its big SUV go fast.



In addition to the normal Turbo's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the S model adds E-Hybrid technology in the form of an electric motor and batteries. Even though the EV tech adds about a VW Golf's worth of power, the output gap between it and the



And finally, we arrive at the RS Q8, which is the secondary character of this drag race. It's not going to win, but the lovable underdog is cheaper than its rivals and perhaps even better looking to the Cayenne which shares its platform. So what exactly happens? Well, we get three distinct drag races.



In the first one, Mat Watson in the X6 M clearly jumped the start. The second is discarded because of a problem with the Cayenne's launch. But in all three, the BMW is ahead of its rivals, and we think it has a better launch system. The rolling race supports our theory because the hybrid Turbo S pulls away cleanly.



