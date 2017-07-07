autoevolution

BMW X2City is a New Zero-Emissions Scooter

7 Jul 2017, 8:37 UTC ·
by
BMW Motorrad really wants to determine as many people to switch to two wheels for personal transport, especially in congested cities where driving a car or relying on public transport could be a nightmare. And the company now targets young customers or those not having a motorcycle license by releasing this kick-scooter.
Meet the X2City, an electrically assisted kick-scooter made by BMW Motorrad along with ZEG brands like Kettler, Bulls, Pegasus, and others. It is light and compact enough to take you anywhere around the city, and It’s also classified as a Pedelec25 meaning you don’t need a helmet or a driving license to operate it.

It can be used as a stand-alone means of transport over short distances, or as a supplement to the car or to public transport – any combination is possible. Thanks to its low weight of 20 kilograms and the foldable steering unit, the BMW Motorrad X2City can be stored easily in the luggage compartment of a small car. It is ready to use after a few easy steps and can take its rider from parking space or city limits to the final destination inside the congested city center.

The brushless hub motor provides support for the rider and accelerates the scooter up to 25 km/h. The operating unit on the handlebars offer five speeds (8, 12, 16, 20, and 25 km/h) and for safety reasons, the unit kicks in only after reaching 6 km/h. A simple switch in the brake lever can turn the motor off at any time.

Powering the motor is a 408 Wh lithium ion battery that is contained in a rain- and splash-proof housing underneath the running board, from where it can be easily removed if needed to. A battery management system ensures a range between 25 to 35 km in everyday use. It also comes with a dedicated charger which will refill the battery in around 2.5 hours on a standard socket.

The BMW Motorrad X2City scooter will be available through select bicycle shops and via the online shop of Kettler Alu-Rad GmbH. Servicing and warranty processing will also be handled by the same locations. No pricing information is available at the moment.
