BMW X2City is a New Zero-Emissions Scooter

BMW Motorrad really wants to determine as many people to switch to two wheels for personal transport, especially in congested cities where driving a car or relying on public transport could be a nightmare. And the company now targets young customers or those not having a motorcycle license by releasing this kick-scooter.

It can be used as a stand-alone means of transport over short distances, or as a supplement to the car or to public transport – any combination is possible. Thanks to its low weight of 20 kilograms and the foldable steering unit, the BMW Motorrad X2City can be stored easily in the luggage compartment of a small car. It is ready to use after a few easy steps and can take its rider from parking space or city limits to the final destination inside the congested city center.



The brushless hub motor provides support for the rider and accelerates the scooter up to 25 km/h. The operating unit on the handlebars offer five speeds (8, 12, 16, 20, and 25 km/h) and for safety reasons, the unit kicks in only after reaching 6 km/h. A simple switch in the brake lever can turn the motor off at any time.



Powering the motor is a 408 Wh lithium ion battery that is contained in a rain- and splash-proof housing underneath the running board, from where it can be easily removed if needed to. A battery management system ensures a range between 25 to 35 km in everyday use. It also comes with a dedicated charger which will refill the battery in around 2.5 hours on a standard socket.



