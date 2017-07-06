Electric Schwalbe Scooter Finally Available This Summer

It was two years ago when we learned that the classic Schwalbe scooter will make a return as a neo-retro electrically-powered incarnation. Well, the model will be finally available starting this summer, just in time to put it up with the other newly released retro return from Lambretta
.
The Simson Schwalbe was resurrected by Govecs
, and it still has the typical features of old model, including the large spoked wheels, the ribbed tail section, round headlight, and round indicator lights on the handlebars.
However, that’s about as far as the spirit of the old model goes, as everything else is modern and adapted to today’s needs. The Schwalbe has just treated itself to a modern outfit. The pioneering electric drivetrain, developed together with technology partner Bosch, is extremely dynamic and convinces with impressive acceleration.
The five-meter-long integrated cable with plug that packs away neatly under the seat means it is ready to be charged at any time. It can be charged via any normal household outlet. And you don’t have to wait long before you can whiz off again: after just one to two hours the battery is 80% charged again, and after four to five hours it’s fully charged.
Riders can also look forward to the accompanying service because it promises to be as modern and innovative as the product itself. There will be a comprehensive on-site service. This means the service comes to the customer and not vice versa.
Initially, the Schwalbe can be bought through the official online store. Reservations for the first deliveries in summer 2017 can now be made online at www.myschwalbe.com. In early 2017 the first Schwalbe Store in Berlin will open, followed by others in various European cities.
The electric Schwalbe starts at €5,390 and can be had in five different body colors, three seat material, and customized through a bunch of optional amenities like bigger batteries, motors, ABS
, and other bits and bobs.