autoevolution

Electric Schwalbe Scooter Finally Available This Summer

6 Jul 2017, 15:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
It was two years ago when we learned that the classic Schwalbe scooter will make a return as a neo-retro electrically-powered incarnation. Well, the model will be finally available starting this summer, just in time to put it up with the other newly released retro return from Lambretta.
8 photos
2017 Schwalbe scooter2017 Schwalbe scooter2017 Schwalbe scooter2017 Schwalbe scooter2017 Schwalbe scooter2017 Schwalbe scooter2017 Schwalbe scooter
The Simson Schwalbe was resurrected by Govecs, and it still has the typical features of old model, including the large spoked wheels, the ribbed tail section, round headlight, and round indicator lights on the handlebars.

However, that’s about as far as the spirit of the old model goes, as everything else is modern and adapted to today’s needs. The Schwalbe has just treated itself to a modern outfit. The pioneering electric drivetrain, developed together with technology partner Bosch, is extremely dynamic and convinces with impressive acceleration.

The five-meter-long integrated cable with plug that packs away neatly under the seat means it is ready to be charged at any time. It can be charged via any normal household outlet. And you don’t have to wait long before you can whiz off again: after just one to two hours the battery is 80% charged again, and after four to five hours it’s fully charged.

Riders can also look forward to the accompanying service because it promises to be as modern and innovative as the product itself. There will be a comprehensive on-site service. This means the service comes to the customer and not vice versa.

Initially, the Schwalbe can be bought through the official online store. Reservations for the first deliveries in summer 2017 can now be made online at www.myschwalbe.com. In early 2017 the first Schwalbe Store in Berlin will open, followed by others in various European cities.

The electric Schwalbe starts at €5,390 and can be had in five different body colors, three seat material, and customized through a bunch of optional amenities like bigger batteries, motors, ABS, and other bits and bobs.
schwalbe electric scooter neo-retro green
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance