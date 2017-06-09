autoevolution

Unu Brings Vespa's Charm into the Electric Era

 
9 Jun 2017, 12:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One of the biggest problems of electric vehicles in their early days was that design-wise, they often tried too hard. The only thing this electric scooter tries too hard is to look like a Vespa.
Copying is never a good idea, but if you simply have to do it, then at least know what to use your carbon paper on. And in the world of urban, two-wheeled vehicles, you can't really do much better than the Italian classic.

Electric powertrains have found it oddly difficult to enter the market for two-wheeled vehicles, and that's mostly due to the bulkiness of the battery pack and the extra weight it adds. The one place where the "e-" prefix does seem to have found a place for itself is the electric bicycles.

Adding a small battery and a tiny motor to a vehicle that also uses another type of propulsion essentially turned e-bikes into veritable hybrids. The extra grunt provided by the motor makes accelerating to cruising speed a breeze, reducing the rider's effort and making commuting on a bicycle over longer distances a much less sweaty affair.

However, there are bound to be those who don't like to move their feet even if they get some help from an electric motor. Those will have a few options to choose from, but none more stylish than the unu electric scooter.

This German-designed and built scooter comes with a maximum range of 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) thanks to its 51V 29Ah Panasonic lithium-ion battery pack that weighs eight kilograms. The battery can be removed for easy recharging and is easily transportable thanks to an integrated strap. A full recharge will take up to five hours, and for those who need more than the standard 50 kilometers, the unu scooter has a second battery slot that can double the maximum range.

Power is delivered by one of three Bosch electric motors - 1,000, 2,000 or 3,000 Watts - enabling a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). Since the unu is intended as an urban commuting solution, that should be more than enough.

The entire vehicle only weighs around 58 kg (128 lb) without the battery, and will take a payload of 150 kg (330 lb). The vehicle requires a driver's license, insurance, and registration to operate one on the street legally, but unu is willing to take of the latter two for its customers upon delivery.

Now let's talk money. The base version with one battery pack and 1,000W motor will cost €1,799 (a little over $2,000), while the supplementary battery pack has a price of €700 (about $790). The most expensive unu will set those interested back €2,799 ($3,157). Considering there are e-bikes that sell for prices in the same region, the unu scooter does sound like an apt choice provided it ticks all the boxes of your daily commute.

unu electric scooter electric scooter electric commute urban commute alternative mobility
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78