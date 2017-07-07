autoevolution

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Spied, Doesn't Use Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid V6 Engine

7 Jul 2017, 9:46 UTC ·
by
With the Bentley Bentayga set to kick off a hybrid revolution for Crewe, we weren't surprised to come across a prototype of the gas-electric model testing in Spain. Nevertheless, our eyebrows did reach for the office ceiling upon finding out that the vehicle doesn't pack the V6 engine that's part of the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid powertrain.
You see, when Bentley confirmed that the Bentayga (Plug-In) Hybrid, would be animated by a configuration involving a V6 motor, we made the assumption that it would borrow the 2,894cc twin-turbo Porsche Panamera motor, which, in 4 E-Hybrid configuration, delivers 330 hp - the overall output of the gas-electric Panny sits at 462 hp, delivering the V8-rivaling performance the British marque promised for its SUV.

Well, when we ran a DVLA (the U.K.’s Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency) check and while this did confirm that the Bentayga we're looking at is animated by a hybrid setup, the data shows a 2,995cc unit.

Interestingly, that's the same displacement shown by the entry level Panamera's 330 hp turbocharged V6, but, due to reasons such as inferior power delivery and hybrid system reworking, that doesn't seem like a plausible version.

With the Brits set to introduce the gas-electric incarnation of the Bentayga next year, we could get our hands on new details in the following months. Who knows? Perhaps there's a more or less random DVLA error here.

Regardless, you can check out the spied Bentayga tester's fuel door on the right side of the vehicle, while its charging port sits on the left.

We'll remind you that Bentley has committed to offering a hybrid powertrain for each of its models. In fact, while other carmakers talk about hybrid units as a solution for making the transition to EVs, Crewe sees these powertrains as an ideal solution.

The reason for this? As is the case with Rolls-Royce customers, the Bentley clientele is not willing to accept the current range limitations of an EV.

And once the Benteayga Hybrid makes its debut, we'll see the already-confirmed next-gen Continental GT Hybrid following suit.
