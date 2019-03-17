5 BMW M3 Touring Rendered As The Performance Wagon BMW Needs To Build

BMW Won’t Replace 3 Series Gran Turismo With All-New Model

On that note, BMW is looking at the future with hope of increased sales. Here’s hope that will happen as long as BMW won’t go back to making oddities such as the 3 Series Gran Turismo. During the German automaker’s investor presentation, BMW clarified that “no successor model will be developed for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.” It’s funny the higher-ups didn’t go into detail, but nevertheless, the F34 was living on borrowed time from the get-go.Related to the F30 and F35, the increased dimensions of the 3 Series Gran Turismo added heft and spoiled the handling to some extent. Adding insult to injury, the 3 Series Touring is the better family car. On the upside, BMW didn’t forget to offer six-cylinder options such as the B58 inline-six turbo in the 340i with up to 326 PS (322 horsepower) on tap.In addition to slowing demand, why did the 3 Series Gran Turismo had to go? Reducing the complexity of the product portfolio is one thing, thus reducing development, production, and marketing costs. Nevertheless, BMW is moving forward with various levels of electrification in models such as the iX3, iNext, MINI Electric, 745e, 530e, and 330e.By 2025, the number of EVs will total 12 according to the Bavarian automaker. The lineup will include the i4 , which will rival the likes of the best-selling Tesla Model 3 and all-new Polestar 2. As the name implies, the i4 will be more or less the same size as the 4 Series.The electrified roadmap presented at the investor meeting suggests no fewer than 13 different plug-in hybrids by 2025. Level 3 semi-autonomous driving is scheduled to arrive in 2021, the year when BMW will kick off a pilot program for Level 4 and Level 5 technologies.On that note, BMW is looking at the future with hope of increased sales. Here’s hope that will happen as long as BMW won’t go back to making oddities such as the 3 Series Gran Turismo.