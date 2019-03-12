Woman Forgets Baby at The Terminal, Forces Plane to Return to Airport

BMW 530e Drops iPerformance Suffix In Geneva, Adds xDrive For European Market

BMW has its intricate ways of naming models, and this is all too apparent by dropping iPeformance from the nomenclature. On the upside, the 530e will add xDrive in Europe in addition to rear-wheel drive. Starting from July 2019, the fourth generation of lithium-ion batteries will complement the plug-in hybrid 5 Series with 12-kWh. 23 photos



Customers can spruce things up with goodies such as the M sports package and wider tires, but let’s focus on xDrive for a moment. Going for all-wheel drive takes its toll on electric range, rated at 57 kilometers (35 miles) because of the additional weight. Nevertheless, the 530e with or without xDrive takes in the ballpark of 6 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph).



Sharing the B48 four-cylinder turbo and electric motor with the



The



It would be interesting to see BMW switch the B48 with the B58 in the 5 Series, turning the 530e into the 545e. But as a consequence, the 7 Series in 745e flavor would become a hard sell given the more affordable price of the 545e mid-size luxury sedan with plug-in hybrid assistance.



