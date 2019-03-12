autoevolution
2019 BMW M5 Touring Rendered As the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Rival We Need

12 Mar 2019
As anybody knows, BMW builds awesome wagons, with the Bavarian automaker's estate models mixing dog hauling assets with a dynamic driving experience. However, unlike the rivals wearing Mercedes-AMG or Audi RS badges, these family Bimmers don't get proper M badges, with aficionados having to settle for warm M Sport models. Well, there are plenty of gear heads who dream of M station wagons and, at least for now, their desires are confined to the screen.
Thus, we've brought along a rendering that portrays a 2019 BMW M5 Touring. The pixel play we have here uses the M5 Competition as a starting point, adding the extra luggage compartment bits.

Thanks to digital art label j.b. cars, we can now bring you this family-loving M car, which is a brilliant proposal - it's no secret that we identify with the camp that would love to see such a practical velocity tool landing in showrooms.

For one thing, there's no reason to worry about the scale footprint of the contraption. After all, the F90 M5 has proven that it can run with supercars despite its weight and size.

For the record, the super-sedan can complete the quarter-mile sprint in as little as 10.9 seconds, albeit with that Italian exotic-like number requiring different tires and the prepped surface of a drag strip.

Speaking of which, the aftermarket side of the industry has already started playing with the super-saloon. And the world record for the M5 quarter-mile sits at a stunning 9.9 seconds, with the shenanigan coming from Russia.

And since the F90 generation has gifted the M5 with all-paw hardware, the all-weather aspects required for a family car are also covered. Then again, drifting lovers have plenty of reasons to jump for joy, all thanks to the rear-only driving mode that allowed the German beast to set a drifting world record.

 

