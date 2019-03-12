2019 BMW M5 Touring Rendered As the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Rival We Need

As anybody knows, BMW builds awesome wagons, with the Bavarian automaker's estate models mixing dog hauling assets with a dynamic driving experience. However, unlike the rivals wearing Mercedes-AMG or Audi RS badges, these family Bimmers don't get proper M badges, with aficionados having to settle for warm M Sport models. Well, there are plenty of gear heads who dream of M station wagons and, at least for now, their desires are confined to the screen.