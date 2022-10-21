BMW Recalls One iX Over Electric Drive Unit Issue

Love it or hate the way it looks, the iX is the top-of-the-line model in the all-electric i lineup. In production since 2021, this fellow has been recalled on quite a few occasions thus far. BMW has just added one more recall to the tally, which concerns a single example of the M60 variant.
In July, during a driving test conducted at the Dingolfing assembly plant in Germany, a newly-built vehicle experienced an unusual noise when accelerating up a hill. The Bavarian automaker promptly initiated an engineering review that concluded in August. As per the document attached below, “damage had occurred on the final drive gear of the transmission.”
More worryingly, “further analyses revealed that additional incidents had occurred to other vehicles during testing.” A review of production records found that the suspect final drive gears were produced in late June. All of the potentially affected vehicles intended for the U.S. were within the control of BMW on September 6th, the day when the safety boffins decided to recall the iX. These suspect vehicles received an update prior to wholesale release, but further investigation revealed that a suspect vehicle had been sold.
The affected owner is reportedly being contacted by phone. If necessary, BMW will send a recall notification with instructions to bring the all-electric vehicle in for a replacement electric drive unit. Said vehicle is equipped with an electric drive unit that features a weld seam that could become damaged and break under certain conditions, such as accelerating up a hill.
The rear electric drive unit of the iX M60 carries part number 5A64E002, and the 2023 model year iX M60 in question was produced on July 28th.
Even though it’s not a thoroughbred M, the M60 variant is ridiculously quick. Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers) is dealt with in 3.6 seconds thanks to 610 horsepower and loads of near-instant torque. The downside is - of course - range at 280 miles (451 kilometers) as per the EPA’s testing. The $108,900 price tag is a little prohibitive as well, but then again, what did you expect from the most performance-oriented BMW iX there is?
