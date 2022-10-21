BMW Group Brings Hydrogen Technological Breakthrough to Its Leipzig Plant

BMW is at the top of the innovation game when it comes to vehicle production. The brand’s Leipzig Plant is the first car plant in the world to pilot newly developed paintshop burner technology (the first of its kind), allowing paint dryers to run on both green hydrogen and natural gas.
“This is a technological breakthrough. It underscores our innovativeness and our determination to make production ever more sustainable,” said Milan Nedeljkovic, BMW AG Board Member.
Besides the fact that it can run on both hydrogen and methane, the system can also combine the two fuel types, or even switch between them while in operation. BMW teamed up with Bremen-based, low-emission combustion plant developer Saacke, along with the Fraunhofer Institute IFF in Magdeburg, to develop the new fuel-flexible burner system, which will initially run on trial operations.
Since the Leipzig region is home to a green hydrogen network, it was the perfect opportunity for the BMW plant to make use of it for its new technology.
In the grand scheme of things, the Bavarian carmaker is looking for new ways to reduce CO2 emissions in its manufacturing process (just like many other industry players), which is one of the central aims of BMW’s iFACTORY strategy. With it, the brand will redefine automotive production, focusing on three key aspects: LEAN, GREEN, and DIGITAL.
These three will help create a global production network that’s both integrative and scalable, addressing the challenges of the future.
The LEAN component of the brand’s vision is for efficient, precise, and highly flexible production; GREEN focuses on sustainability, optimum use of resources, and circularity, while DIGITAL stands for digitalization in data science, artificial intelligence, and virtualization.
The BMW Group is also working with its partners to trial hydrogen-powered logistics transport solutions, since hydrogen is a promising fuel, in that it offers flexible usability, extensive range, and fast refueling.
