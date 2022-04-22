BMW Recalls iX Over Airbag Control Unit Software Malfunction

Introduced in the United States for the 2022 model year, the iX has been hit by a voluntary recall. During an evaluation and testing program, BMW discovered an error code with the airbag control unit. A corresponding warning message was not displayed in the digital instrument cluster.
The Munich-based automaker promptly contacted the supplier of the airbag control unit, namely Continental, for in-depth analysis. As per documents filed with the NHTSA, “a programming issue had occurred, potentially affecting illumination of the airbag warning lamp and warning message.”
Following a review of assembly information and supplier production records, BMW determined that 1,029 units of the iX have to be called back. The vehicles in question were produced between October 14th, 2021 and April 7th, 2022 at the German manufacturer’s Dingolfing plant in Bavaria.
These vehicles are split between the xDrive40, xDrive50, and top-of-the-line M60. The remedy comes in the guise of software for the airbag control unit. According to BMW, owner notifications will be mailed on June 6th.
Based on a brand-new aluminum space frame that’s highly compatible with the CLAR platform, the iX is manufactured from a combination of steel, aluminum, thermoplastics, and carbon fiber. Be that as it may, it’s a chonkster in every respect. Weighing in at 5,659 pounds (2,567 kilograms), the iX is currently offered in two flavors stateside: the xDrive50 or M60.
The base specification is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds. Priced at $83,200 sans destination charge and options, the xDrive50 is EPA-rated 324 miles (521 kilometers) of range.
Level up from the standard 20s to 21-inch wheels, and you’re looking at 305 miles (491 kilometers). Opting for 22-inch wheels translates to 315 miles (507 kilometers). The M60, which costs $105,100 and packs 610 horsepower, is boasting up to 280 miles (451 kilometers). The performance-oriented variant can hit 60 miles an hour (97 kph) in merely 3.6 seconds.
