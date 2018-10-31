BMW Recalls M3, M4 Over Driveshaft And Flange Problem

High-performance vehicles aren’t perfect, and as far as BMW is concerned, the Bavarian automaker has recalled the M3 and M4 on numerous occasions. This time around, 2,600 examples from the 2016 and 2017 model years are called by because “the connection between the driveshaft and flange may fail.”

The automaker learned of the problem in July 2018 after several owners reported a strange noise coming from the drivetrain, vibrations, and even failure. After collecting the driveshafts for inspection,



Engineers determined the flange could separate because of their design, which can’t handle the stress. The recall will begin on December 3rd, 2018, and dealers are instructed to replace the driveshaft at no cost to the customer. But curiously enough, BMW didn’t mention anything of interest in regard to the flange.



In the meantime, owners can call the automaker (800-525-7417), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (888-327-4236) or visit the website to check if their BMW is affected. Also worthy of mention is the repair job, which should take a couple of hours to complete.



On a related note, the M3 and M4 are living on borrowed time now that the 3 Series has been redesigned for the 2019 model year. Codenamed



