BMW S58 Engine Will “Exceed What You Know From Our Competitors”

Furthering the evidence of the engine’s potential, van Meel told Bimmer Today that “due to the success of M3 and M4, we want the Competition versions [to be launched] as soon as possible." In other words, there will be two versions of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, offered on the X3 M and X4 M in addition to the compact executive sedan and coupe.As standard, the S58 is expected to produce in the ballpark of 460 PS (453 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, matching the M3 CS and M4 CS. The Competition, on the other hand, has to match or go beyond 510 PS (503 horsepower). With know-how such as water injection or mild-hybrid assistance, BMW has what it takes to deliver on this promise.In addition to the GLC 63 S 4Matic+, competition in the compact luxury crossover segment also includes the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Audi RS Q5 . The thing is, horsepower isn’t the doctrine of the M division. That would be handling, and thanks to the CLuster ARchitecture that underpins the 3 and 4 Series along with the X3 and X4, there’s no denying BMW will soldier on as the benchmark in the corner-carving department.Bimmer Today claims the X3 M and X4 M are scheduled to premiere in mid-2019, with the Competition models coming a handful of months later. In other words, customers will have to wait for the 2020 model year to roll in before even putting a deposit down.Turning our attention back to handling, the X3 M and X4 M will feature the active M Differential as standard. This component, along with many more, promise an “unprecedented level” of “agility, cornering dynamics, and precision” according to BMW M.