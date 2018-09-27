autoevolution
 

BMW S58 Engine Will “Exceed What You Know From Our Competitors”

An evolution of the B58 found in the X3 M40i and M340i M Performance, the S58 is hailed as some sort of Holy Grail by Frank van Meel. The man in charge of the M division went as far as to promise the sort of performance that will exceed the competition, including the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+.
Furthering the evidence of the engine’s potential, van Meel told Bimmer Today that “due to the success of M3 and M4, we want the Competition versions [to be launched] as soon as possible." In other words, there will be two versions of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, offered on the X3 M and X4 M in addition to the compact executive sedan and coupe.

As standard, the S58 is expected to produce in the ballpark of 460 PS (453 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, matching the M3 CS and M4 CS. The Competition, on the other hand, has to match or go beyond 510 PS (503 horsepower). With know-how such as water injection or mild-hybrid assistance, BMW has what it takes to deliver on this promise.

In addition to the GLC 63 S 4Matic+, competition in the compact luxury crossover segment also includes the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Audi RS Q5. The thing is, horsepower isn’t the doctrine of the M division. That would be handling, and thanks to the CLuster ARchitecture that underpins the 3 and 4 Series along with the X3 and X4, there’s no denying BMW will soldier on as the benchmark in the corner-carving department.

Bimmer Today claims the X3 M and X4 M are scheduled to premiere in mid-2019, with the Competition models coming a handful of months later. In other words, customers will have to wait for the 2020 model year to roll in before even putting a deposit down.

Turning our attention back to handling, the X3 M and X4 M will feature the active M Differential as standard. This component, along with many more, promise an “unprecedented level” of “agility, cornering dynamics, and precision” according to BMW M.

