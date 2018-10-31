1,100 HP BMW M3 Goes Drag Racing, Ties Dodge Demon

NASA to Share Ideas on Flying Cars in Seattle on November 1

We recently talked about the next generation of the BMW M3 and how the Bavarian engineers will probably take the super-sedan past the 500 horsepower border. Well, how about an M3 that delivers twice that power? 5 photos



Note that a recent dyno run showed that the car delivered 1,000+ hp and 728 lb-ft of twist at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft output estimation we dropped in the title above.



And while we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the BMW's straight-six 3.0-liter motor, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to zoom in on the engine compartment. It quickly becomes obvious that the four-door uses a huge turbo, whit the extreme exhaust setup pushing through the hood.



To put all that muscle down, the



Upon completing multiple quarter-mile runs, the velocity toy managed to drop into the 9s arena. In fact, the BMW pulles a 9.8s run, which means it can tie the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.



You see, while the 840 horsepower Mopar halo car theoretically comes with a 9.65s quarter-mile time, no owner has managed to go below 9.8 seconds so far. At least not in stock trim ( HP Demon pulling an 8s stunt).



With the apple-vs-orange comparison out of the way, we'll return to this BMW M3 and mention that the owner accused DCT clutches overheating. And this should mean that the Bavarian vehicle is even quicker.



As for the soundtrack of the thing, those who complain about the voice of the stock M3 should have no problem with this example.



