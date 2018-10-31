2020 BMW M4 Rendered Based on New 3 Series, Looks Legit

With BMW having introduced the 2019 3 Series this fall, the time has come to discuss the spicier incarnation of the platform. And since we've already discussed the 2020 M3 (we brought along a rendering of the future super-sedan), the time has now come to bring the 2020 BMW M4 under the spotlights.
And we are once again back in the rendering-reporting game, with the second-generation M4 now sitting before you in virtual form. The image we have here has been created using the G20 3er as a starting point, as you'll get to notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature of the post.
The CLAR architecture that defines the new platform means the M Division engineers have a better base to build on and that's because the architecture shows superior torsional rigidity compared to the underpinnings of the current M4.
And we'll remind you that while the current 3er has grown, the machine hasn't become heavier. Nevertheless, the extra length isn't translated into superior cabin room, with the German automaker arguing that those seeking this should opt for a 5 Series.
Of course, such a choice is rather difficult when it comes to the 4 Series/M4, since the 6er is now gone, having been "replaced" by the slightly larger 8 Series. Speaking of which, the Internet can never leave such things along, which is why you'll also see a fictional next-gen M6 rendering in the post below.
On the firepower front, the M3 and M4 will share a new S58 3.0-liter straight-six. Packing a pair of turbos and a certain degree of electric assistance, the engine is expected to deliver at least 450 horsepower in standard trim and over 500 ponies in Competition form.
Nevertheless, the unit should debut by the end of the year, since this will be introduced by the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M.
