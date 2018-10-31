2020 BMW M4 Rendered Based on New 3 Series, Looks Legit

My 2020 M4 & M6 concept edits, based on the new 3 and 5 series..swipe left to see the before pictures! 👀 Want an edit on your car, DM me. #Bmw #M4 #BmwM4 #G82 #M6 #BmwM6 #G32 #G33 #BmwLife #SupercarsOfLondon #XDrive #G20 #3Series #4Series #BmwM3 #M3 #F80 #G30 #BmwM5 #M5 #F90 #F90M5 #6Series #650i #340i #550i #F92 #F82 #CarThrottle

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Oct 30, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT