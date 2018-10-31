autoevolution

2020 BMW M4 Rendered Based on New 3 Series, Looks Legit

31 Oct 2018, 11:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With BMW having introduced the 2019 3 Series this fall, the time has come to discuss the spicier incarnation of the platform. And since we've already discussed the 2020 M3 (we brought along a rendering of the future super-sedan), the time has now come to bring the 2020 BMW M4 under the spotlights.
9 photos
BMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped InsideBMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped InsideBMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped InsideBMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped InsideBMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped InsideBMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped InsideBMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped InsideBMW M4 GT4 Burns with Driver Trapped Inside
And we are once again back in the rendering-reporting game, with the second-generation M4 now sitting before you in virtual form. The image we have here has been created using the G20 3er as a starting point, as you'll get to notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature of the post.

The CLAR architecture that defines the new platform means the M Division engineers have a better base to build on and that's because the architecture shows superior torsional rigidity compared to the underpinnings of the current M4.

And we'll remind you that while the current 3er has grown, the machine hasn't become heavier. Nevertheless, the extra length isn't translated into superior cabin room, with the German automaker arguing that those seeking this should opt for a 5 Series.

Of course, such a choice is rather difficult when it comes to the 4 Series/M4, since the 6er is now gone, having been "replaced" by the slightly larger 8 Series. Speaking of which, the Internet can never leave such things along, which is why you'll also see a fictional next-gen M6 rendering in the post below.

On the firepower front, the M3 and M4 will share a new S58 3.0-liter straight-six. Packing a pair of turbos and a certain degree of electric assistance, the engine is expected to deliver at least 450 horsepower in standard trim and over 500 ponies in Competition form.

Nevertheless, the unit should debut by the end of the year, since this will be introduced by the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M.

 

My 2020 M4 & M6 concept edits, based on the new 3 and 5 series..swipe left to see the before pictures! 👀 Want an edit on your car, DM me. #Bmw #M4 #BmwM4 #G82 #M6 #BmwM6 #G32 #G33 #BmwLife #SupercarsOfLondon #XDrive #G20 #3Series #4Series #BmwM3 #M3 #F80 #G30 #BmwM5 #M5 #F90 #F90M5 #6Series #650i #340i #550i #F92 #F82 #CarThrottle

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Oct 30, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

BMW M4 BMW rendering 2020 bmw m4
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
BMW models:
BMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 