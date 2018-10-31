2020 BMW iX3 Shows All Angles in New Spyshots

It’s been a while now since the BMW iX3 has been announced as the second fully-electric car approved to wear the circular blue and white badge – and the first of the new generation – and already the carparazzi are hard at word trying to catch a glimpse of the SUV.

As said, the iX3 is the second electric car from BMW, following the i3, but the first in the new lineup of EVs which will eventually encompass 12 different models by 2025. Next year, another electric car of the BMW group, the Following the first set of photos made public a few months ago, the iX3 once again enters the spotlight, as it has been caught testing on the streets of Munich wearing a large electric test vehicle badge on its back, so we don’t confuse it with something else.As if posing for our spies, the car shows front, side and back with the grace of a model involved in an official photo shoot.As you can see in the gallery above, BMW tries hard to hide the front and rear ends of the model, leaving the sides exposed. Unfortunately for the company, the entire world pretty much already knows how the car will look like, as the iX3 concept shown at the beginning of October in Paris is pretty much what we’ll see in the showrooms from 2020.Although currently testing in Europe, the iX3 will roll assembly lines in China for the global markets. It will be assembled together with the Germans’ local partner Brilliance Automotive Group.There is no official info available yet on what thewill be capable of in terms of performance, but it’s unlikely BMW will stray too far from the specs of the concept.That production version SUV is rumored to have an electric battery capable of providing 700 kilometers (435 miles) of range, also sourced from China , and a single electric motor that delivers 270 hp.As said, the iX3 is the second electric car from BMW, following the i3, but the first in the new lineup of EVs which will eventually encompass 12 different models by 2025. Next year, another electric car of the BMW group, the MINI , will also be unveiled.