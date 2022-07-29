BMW Recalls iX and i4 for Battery Issue, Owners Shouldn't Drive or Charge Their EVs

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

NHTSA

Back on April 16th, a non-U.S. incident involving an i4 eDrive40 was brought to BMW’s attention. On June 3rd, the Bavarian automaker became aware of a U.S. incident involving a 2022 model year iX xDrive50. Mere days later, BMW learned of an overseas incident involving an iX M60.Filed with the, the report attached below states that similar findings were identified in all cases, involving an irregularity during the manufacturing process of the cells.After a careful review of both production and process records, the Munich-based automaker decided that a voluntary recall is necessary. BMW isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this condition. A grand total of 83 vehicles are called back, split between 56 examples of the iX and 27 examples of the i4. The xDrive50, M60, eDrive40, and M50 are listed.Suspect iX vehicles were manufactured between December 2nd, 2021 and June 30th, 2022. Suspect i4 vehicles were built in the period between November 22nd through June 13th. The suspect packs bear part numbers 8846469 and 884646 for the iX, and 8847350 and 8847342 for the i4.Dealers have been already notified of this problem, with instructions to replace the affected cells. Affected owners will be informed by first-class mail on September 19th, and in the meantime, “drivers will be instructed not to drive and not to charge their vehicles.” The report further states that drivers will be instructed “to park their vehicles away from structures.”Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or thesafety hotline at 1-888-327-4236. Alternatively, owners may run their vehicle identification numbers through the NHTSA’s look-up tool.