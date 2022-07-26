Brazil's BMW X1 Outdoor Edition Comes With Optional Bike for When You Run Out of Gas

The X1 needs an Outdoor Edition, said no one ever, save for BMW, which has just expanded the family with such a model.
Offered exclusively in Brazil, it is a limited edition version of the second-generation premium subcompact crossover, limited to 192 units, with a starting price of BRL 330,950 (equaling to $60,757).
Blink and you will definitely miss the changes, which are very subtle. They comprise the carbon fiber side mirror caps, roof rack, and bike rack. Tipping the scales at only 12.5 kg (27.5 lbs), and featuring 28-inch wheels, disc brakes at the front and rear, and several carbon fiber inserts, the bicycle is optional, and will set buyers back an extra BRL 16,042 ($2,945).
So much for the special gear of the new X1 Outdoor Edition, as from here on, it is the usual stuff. Mind you, BMW has given it an extensive amount of gizmos, such as the LED headlights, parking assistant, reversing camera, parking sensors at both ends, automatic climate control, multi-color ambient lighting, head-up display, and front sports seats.
The Amazon Alexa digital assistant is on deck too, enhancing the road-going experience. Moreover, the BMW ConnectedDrive, which provides access to a series of services, such as the BMW Teleservices, Intelligent Emergency Call, weather, news, and so on, is also included. Remote services are available too, via the dedicated app.
Since it builds on the sDrive20i X-Line Plus, the X1 Outdoor Edition is powered by a familiar gasoline engine. The 2.0-liter mill develops 192 ps (189 hp / 141 kW) at 5,000 rpm, and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque at 1,250 rpm. Power is transferred to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The model can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds and will run out of breath at 225 kph (140 mph).
