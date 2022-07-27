Mercedes AMG Will Add Horsepower to Your Office With New Chair

From the high-performance subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, AMG, is producing a high-performance office chair that exudes the look and feel of the bucket seats in AMG model cars.
In a world where all the automotive chatter seemingly involves supply chain issues and parts shortages, rising interest rates and inflation, EVs and charging concerns, and oh, almost daily Elon Musk news, along comes a product from the legacy German automaker that is not a vehicle.
Is it impossible to imagine that the AMG group has not been working on a new model vehicle after a model year hiatus? Is it possible for AMG, distinguished by its bold approach to design and performance, unique drive, and energy to challenge and push boundaries, put all those bright minds that brought us AMG vehicles together to design and produce an office chair; for lack of others ideas?
It's arguable whether other ideas do not exist, but the office chair does, and the style is unmistakably AMG.
The clean and contemporary style lines are blended with high-quality materials and a unique finish to provide beauty and functionality. The sitting position is stable and ergonomic and supported by bold seating bolsters and a comfortable seating surface. The seat is covered in black Artico synthetic leather and Dinamica microfiber broken up only by two curved red stripes and contrast stitching. The origin is unmistakable as AMG badges adorn the backrest.
At 32 kgs (70 lbs), the chair is sturdy yet very agile with a five-wheel aluminum base.
The materials used in producing the chair are the same consumers are familiar with in AMG vehicles. The materials come together to provide the sensation of relaxing in an original AMG seat.
The first fifty AMG office chairs will be reserved for AMG Private Lounge members. You must register on the company site to be eligible. The chair is priced at 3,500 euros ($3,552).
