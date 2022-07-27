BMW Recalls Two X3 xDrive30i SUVs Over Fuel Rail Issue

On June 16th, BMW of North America received a report in regard to a high-pressure fuel rail from an engine production plant. An engineering analysis was immediately initiated, and the supplier - Hirschvogel Komponenten GmbH – was contacted to pinpoint the root cause.
Supplier records indicated that a production tooling issue had occurred, leading to certain fuel rails not being produced to specifications. Given that the subject vehicles are X3 xDrive30i SUVs that feature direct injection, pretty much every part and subassembly of the system needs to be perfect.
Hirschvogel Komponenten performed a parts sorting process to remove potentially subpar components, the tooling was updated, and subsequent components were determined to be within specifications. Although initial reviews suggested that all of the affected parts had been removed from the supply chain, the automaker’s American office made an itty-bitty mistake.
Filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, recall campaign 22V-513 reads that “two vehicles have been manufactured with a high-pressure fuel rail that may not have been produced by the supplier according to specification.” Both vehicles are the X3 xDrive30i for the 2022 model year, vehicles that were manufactured on June 15th at Spartanburg.
The wall thickness of the rail in certain locations may be smaller than required, which results in cracks that may lead to a leak within the engine compartment. BMW hasn’t received any reports of leaks or worse so far.
The recalled component, which bears part number 8665633-08, will be replaced at no cost to the owners. Notification letters will be mailed on September 12th, and the affected owners will also be contacted by phone.
Manufactured in South Carolina, the X3 for the U.S. market retails from $45,400 excluding destination charge at press time. That money will get you the rear-drive sDrive30i, whereas the xDrive30i subject to this recall costs $2,000 more. Despite the 30i suffix, these vehicles are equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo that belts out 248 ponies and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm).
