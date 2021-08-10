BMW Recalls 50,000 Vehicles Over Braking Assist Loss, MKV Supra Affected As Well

Back in February 2021, an increasing number of warranty claims regarding damage to the oil/vacuum pump were a little worrisome for the North American branch of BMW. The automaker reviewed these claims until the month of April, then concluded that software is the culprit.
In the following two months, the preliminary results were furthered by additional tests. BMW reports that certain parameter specifications of the pump, in combination with certain operating conditions, cause a brief reverse rotation of the crankshaft, thus damaging the oil/vacuum pump that supplies vacuum for brake assistance. Those operating conditions include “unusual engine start conditions cause by the vehicle operator,” which sounds as if the automaker is passing responsibility on the consumer instead of themselves.
BMW is aware of at least 29 warranty claims and four field reports. The fix, as expected, comes in the guise of a software reflash. Authorized retailers have already been informed of the recall, but owners will have to wait until October 1st to receive the notice by first-class mail. That’s a bit uncanny considering how many incidents have been reported thus far, and it’s all the more uncanny if you consider how easy it is to rewrite a vehicle’s software.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 50,024 vehicles have been recalled in the United States of America. The list covers 2019 through 2021 models such as the M340i, M340i xDrive, 540i, 540i xDrive, X3 M40i, X4 M40i, 745Le xDrive, and the Z4 M40i. As the headline implies, the Supra is affected as well because Toyota has developed the coupe on BMW chassis. The engine and electronics are German too, and this isn’t the first recall of the MKV Supra for the U.S. market.
The 2020 model already has seven recalls on the NHTSA’s website while the 2021 model boasts three. Previous issues include bad welds, damaged steering gear tie rods, loss of headlight function, no reversing camera display image, and a malfunction with the seat belt retractor of the passenger seat.
