BMW Recalls M3, Supra, Rolls-Royce, MINI Models Over Faulty Seat Belt Retractor

More on this:

1 GM Equipped Certain Trucks With Incorrect Spare Tires, Now It’s Recalling Them

2 2022 Chevrolet Bolt Recall Alert: Certain Cars Feature Badly Installed Airbags

3 2021 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Electronic Brake Booster That May Leak Into ECU

4 Dodge Charger, Challenger, Chrysler 300 Recalled Over Windshield Adhesion Issue

5 Jaguar Recalls ONE F-Type in the US for Airbag Issues, Is It Yours?