BMW Recalls M3, Supra, Rolls-Royce, MINI Models Over Faulty Seat Belt Retractor

Although dealers are currently stocking up on the all-new M3 and M4, the safety boffins at BMW have recalled both models and many other nameplates over safety belt retractors that may not work as intended.
According to the Bavarian automaker’s, the retractors may have not been produced to the intended specifications by the supplier. BMW doesn’t go into the finest of details, but we do know the consequences of this problem.
More specifically, a child seat may not be firmly secured using the Automatic Locking Retractor (ALR) function. The Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) function is fine according to BMW, locking and securing the child seat or passenger in a crash. The voluntary no-compliance recall affects 21,537 vehicles in North America, including the MKV Toyota Supra, every single MINI produced for the 2021 model year, as well as the Rolls-Royce Phantom luxury sedan and Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury utility vehicle.
As far as BMW is concerned, the list further includes the 2021 model year 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, M2, X1, X2, and Z4 canvas-top roadster. Technical service bulletin B72 04 21 highlights that “the expected failure rate is less than 1 percent,” which is why owners don’t need to worry too much until their cars get repaired by authorized dealerships at no cost.
BMW has instructed service technicians to inspect for the correct function of the retractor and - if necessary - to replace it. If the ALR doesn’t work as intended, then yes, the assembly needs to be replaced with a brand-new one. Because the failure rate has been estimated at less than 1 percent, the Bavarian automaker has also instructed its U.S. dealers not to order safety belts for stock or scheduled appointments as per the attached service bulletin.
Known owners are to be mailed on September 13th, and in the meantime, owners can verify if their cars are actually recalled by using the VIN search engine on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.
