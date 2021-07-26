2021 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Electronic Brake Booster That May Leak Into ECU

1 Ford Shelby GT500 and Hellcat Challenger Do a Quick GPS-Based Battle In Europe

Criticized for surface rust issues, the all-new Ford F-150 has been recalled no fewer than three times so far. After inadequate windshield bonding, disconnecting two-piece driveshaft, and potentially damaged steering gear, the 2021 model year is recalled over a fourth problem in the guise of an issue that concerns the electronic brake booster. 24 photos ECU .



