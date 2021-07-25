Ford Crown Victoria Virtually Adopts the 2000 Mustang SVT Cobra R Credentials

Although it was only offered for a couple of generations merely spanning across two decades, the Ford Crown Victoria is certainly one of the best-known Blue Ovals of the 1990s and 2000s. It could be due to its ample use as a Police Interceptor because otherwise, the performance credentials wouldn’t recommend it on the street. But what if the tame sedan had sought a bit of underground street cred with help from the Special Vehicle Team division?

11 photos