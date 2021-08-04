1 Bentley Sold 7,199 Cars in the First Half of 2021, and It’s a Record

Bentley Continental GT’s Seats Are Haunted, Recall Issued in the US

In the meantime, they could reach out to Bentley’s customer service, should they have any questions on the matter, at 1-800-777-6923, using the recall number RE21/26, or to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline, at 1-888-327-4236. Conducted in North America by Bentley and the), the recall concerns 3,647 vehicles. The Continental GTs were made between June 20, 2019, and June 26, 2021, and the Continental GT Convertibles from November 8, 2019, to June 28, 2021.The information bulletin released by the safety watchdog states that “during some automated front seat movements, controlled by the software in the seat control module, the seat position moves rearwards when the seat height is lowered.”As a result, it could trap the backseat occupant, potentially injuring their legs in a worst case scenario. The issue with the seat control module is blamed on the supplier, Continental Automotive Systems of Romania.Fixing the problem will require scheduling an appointment with an authorized dealer and driving your car in. The technicians will then update the software with a new version that will only allow automated seat height movements when there is sufficient legroom for backseat occupants.The software update, which was implemented on the assembly line on July 1, 2021, will be carried out free of charge, and since the vehicles are still covered by the factory warranty, a reimbursement program is not planned.Bentley will inform its North American dealer network of the Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible recall on August 5. Owners of the affected luxury cruisers are expected to hear from the automaker on August 23.In the meantime, they could reach out to Bentley’s customer service, should they have any questions on the matter, at 1-800-777-6923, using the recall number RE21/26, or to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline, at 1-888-327-4236.