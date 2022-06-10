BMW R65 Nitrus Tracker With Two Wheels Looks Best Next to a BMW E30 With Four

It’s not often that the custom world treats us with a bespoke pair of machines comprising matching motorcycles and cars. But when it happens, the results are spectacular. And here’s the latest example of that, courtesy of a crew coming from the Czech Republic.
Gas & Oil Bespoke Motorcycles it’s how the crew is called, and like many of similar businesses over in Europe, it specializes in bringing new life to motorcycles of old.
The BMW R65 used for this project is part of the mid-size motorcycle family the German bike maker ran between 1978 and 1984. It was born as such one year before the family was discontinued, and re-born recently as something that’s called Nitrus.
The project was meant to transform the two-wheeler into a tracker, and as such it sports a variety of changes. They include the fitting of YSS shocks, Dunlop tires, and a cigar exhaust, among others.
The rear of the machine was completely re-worked, Renthal grips were added at the other end, and a fuel tank sourced from an old and unidentified Yamaha was slapped up on the frame.
We’re not told anything about changes made to the engine, but chances are it, too, was subject to at least a few repairs. It was then gifted with K&N air filters, tucked in inside an adjusted frame, and nicely covered in a custom bit of hardware.
When it was all said and done, the R65 got dressed in overalls to match those of a BMW E30, presumably because a single person owns both and wanted a matching pair of machines. We’re not being told anything about the four-wheeled Bimmer, so its story will have to remain a bit of a mystery. Just like the price of the conversion you see before you.
The BMW R65 used for this project is part of the mid-size motorcycle family the German bike maker ran between 1978 and 1984. It was born as such one year before the family was discontinued, and re-born recently as something that’s called Nitrus.
The project was meant to transform the two-wheeler into a tracker, and as such it sports a variety of changes. They include the fitting of YSS shocks, Dunlop tires, and a cigar exhaust, among others.
The rear of the machine was completely re-worked, Renthal grips were added at the other end, and a fuel tank sourced from an old and unidentified Yamaha was slapped up on the frame.
We’re not told anything about changes made to the engine, but chances are it, too, was subject to at least a few repairs. It was then gifted with K&N air filters, tucked in inside an adjusted frame, and nicely covered in a custom bit of hardware.
When it was all said and done, the R65 got dressed in overalls to match those of a BMW E30, presumably because a single person owns both and wanted a matching pair of machines. We’re not being told anything about the four-wheeled Bimmer, so its story will have to remain a bit of a mystery. Just like the price of the conversion you see before you.