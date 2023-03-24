BMW Puts Makeup on the M8, Unleashes It at the 'Ring – Is It the Hardcore CSL?

Prototypes of the alleged BMW M8 CSL have been spotted doing their thing in different environments for some two years now. And it appears that such a tester was recently caught doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring.
According to the video uploader, who also managed to capture that Mercedes EQG that broke down during the apex-feeding session at the German racetrack, BMW admitted it was a prototype. But they didn’t mention the CSL suffix at all, as they said its sole purpose was to test some accessories. Mind you, the changes are rather drastic compared to the normal M8, hence the assumption it might actually be the hardcore variant.
Pink replaced the white daytime running light signature, and the hood had a much more aggressive design on this prototype. Moreover, the front bumper was different, especially around the side vents, and it had a bigger chin spoiler attached to it. We can see some kind of vents on the rear three-quarter windows, and larger rear wheels compared to the front ones. Another novelty was the addition of a generously-sized wing out back, it also had a new diffuser with an incorporated brake light in the middle, and cutouts for the quad exhaust tips to the sides. The taillights were darker compared to the regular ones.
It is possible that the visual updates have improved the aerodynamics of the car, which should be lighter and more powerful than the M8 Competition in order to be a proper CSL. This means that the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 would need to be massaged to deliver more than 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The M8 Competition Coupe can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in a neck-snapping 3.0 seconds, so the hypothetical M8 CSL would probably be a couple of tenths faster. Top speed might exceed the 190 mph (306 kph) mark, which is what the M8 Competition Coupe can do when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Package.
Naturally, such upgrades, likely combined with a rumored limited-production number, would make a potential BMW M8 CSL even more expensive than the standard one, which kicks off at $136,800 in the U.S. of A., excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. Naturally, there’s no word on the pricing yet, because the auto firm keeps denying working on it. The same goes for the unveiling date, though they think that it might be due either in the second half of the year or sometime in 2024. This would make it a 2024 or a 2025 model year by the time it gets its visa for our market. Assembly should take place at the same factory that makes the normal M8s, namely the Dingolfing facility in Germany.
Pink replaced the white daytime running light signature, and the hood had a much more aggressive design on this prototype. Moreover, the front bumper was different, especially around the side vents, and it had a bigger chin spoiler attached to it. We can see some kind of vents on the rear three-quarter windows, and larger rear wheels compared to the front ones. Another novelty was the addition of a generously-sized wing out back, it also had a new diffuser with an incorporated brake light in the middle, and cutouts for the quad exhaust tips to the sides. The taillights were darker compared to the regular ones.
It is possible that the visual updates have improved the aerodynamics of the car, which should be lighter and more powerful than the M8 Competition in order to be a proper CSL. This means that the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 would need to be massaged to deliver more than 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The M8 Competition Coupe can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in a neck-snapping 3.0 seconds, so the hypothetical M8 CSL would probably be a couple of tenths faster. Top speed might exceed the 190 mph (306 kph) mark, which is what the M8 Competition Coupe can do when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Package.
Naturally, such upgrades, likely combined with a rumored limited-production number, would make a potential BMW M8 CSL even more expensive than the standard one, which kicks off at $136,800 in the U.S. of A., excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. Naturally, there’s no word on the pricing yet, because the auto firm keeps denying working on it. The same goes for the unveiling date, though they think that it might be due either in the second half of the year or sometime in 2024. This would make it a 2024 or a 2025 model year by the time it gets its visa for our market. Assembly should take place at the same factory that makes the normal M8s, namely the Dingolfing facility in Germany.