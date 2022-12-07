G-Power Turns the BMW M8 Coupe Into a Supercar Bully

At first glance, this BMW M8 Coupe doesn’t look like much, unless you’re impressed by highly powerful two-door models that still pack a V8 under the hood, but the truth is that it has become a supercar bully.
Thanks to the immense output and torque available via the loud pedal, the BMW M8 Coupe in question can now mix it with some real blue-blooded machines, and it has G-Power to thank for the boost.
Dubbed the G8M Bi-Turbo by the tuner, it has no less than 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque on tap. While that may be enough to keep supercars on their toes, it is not the most impressive upgrade available for it on G-Power’s shelves.
Their ultimate proposal for the M8 is known as the Hurricane RR, and it unleashes no less than 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and identical thrust. Stage 4 has 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), and Stage 3 unlocks 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). Stage 2 gives the M8 740 ps (730 hp / 544 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft), and Stage 1 brings 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) to the eight-banger party.
In case you forgot how much power the stock model has, you are looking at no less than 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine lets it hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in just 3.2 seconds, and the top speed is capped at 250 kph (155 mph). The new sprint time is unknown, as G-Power hasn’t released it at the time of writing, but we could be looking at under 3 seconds in the range-topping proposals, and that's something to write home about.
