Mystery BMW M8 Test Mule Previews Track-Focused Variant for M's 50th Anniversary

The M8 serves as the pinnacle of Bavarian coupes, and both variants of the grand tourer feature the S63 V8 with M xDrive and the M Steptronic transmission. Based on the looks of the mule that BMW currently tests at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, the Munich-based automaker is developing a track-focused M8 for the 2022 model year.
2022 marks the 50th anniversary of BMW M, and obviously enough, the go-faster division has confirmed a number of special editions without going into further detail. This prototype could preview such a special edition, although its name remains a mystery for the time being. The previous generation of the M4 was offered in GTS and CS guises, nameplates that could be applied to the M8 as well. Another possibility would be CSL although BMW M hasn’t used this moniker since the E46 CSL from 2003, which numbers 1,383 units.
CSL stands for Coupe Sport Lightweight, and truth be told, the grand tourer in the photo gallery is anything but light. Regardless of how this mysterious prototype is called, there’s no arguing that it looks planted in the corners. The aero-focused lip spoiler is complemented by a generous rear wing and a valance panel that features a Formula 1-style cluster of LEDs. The Toyota GR Supra boasts a similar piece of exterior lighting as the reversing light.
As for the dark-tinted rear window and the vents in the quarter windows, don’t get your hopes up for a mid-mounted V8 engine. The CLAR vehicle architecture was developed specifically for RWD and AWD front-engined applications, and we also have to remember that BMW doesn’t make a mid-engine production car because the i8 was discontinued almost a year ago.
A radiator can be seen right behind the lower grille of the front bumper, and that will be that. Another weird touch comes in the guise of red accents for the kidney grilles and red for the brake calipers. The color of the brake calipers is utmost interesting because the M8 and M8 Competition come standard with blue calipers. Red and black, however, are no-cost options stateside. Only the carbon-ceramic stoppers cost extra, and they’re gold.
Finally, can we look forward to more power and less weight? The answer is probably affirmative because the M5 CS has nine more horsepower and is just around 230 pounds (104 kilograms) lighter than the BMW M5 Competition.
