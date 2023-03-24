Mercedes EQG Breaks Down During Nurburgring Testing, What Do You Think Went Wrong?

Mercedes continues testing the upcoming battery-electric version of the G-Class, which will be known as the EQG. The zero-emission model was recently spotted doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring, but then something happened.
While it was pushed between the apexes at the (in)famous German racetrack, the all-quiet 4x4 broke down. The video shared at the bottom of the page shows it at the side of the circuit, with the person filming it stating that mechanics were called to the scene. He didn’t record that part “out of respect for the employees,” but you can still hear some weird sounds coming from the partially camouflaged prototype.
As far as the visuals are concerned, the Mercedes EQG will look just like its ICE-powered brethren, with a few updates here and there. The biggest changes will be the closed-off grille, and the obvious lack of tailpipes. The front and rear bumpers will be different as well, and it’s been said that the charging cables are found inside the rear wheel holder. We don’t know yet if that’s a provisional measure, but we will find out once it debuts, supposedly in a few months, with the order books reportedly opening next year.
You can expect other things that will further set it apart from the regular G-Wagens on the inside. Here, it will feature a new touchpad controller on the updated center console. Previous spy shots have revealed that it will sport a new steering wheel, different switchgear, and a dedicated button to control the G-Turn function. This will allow it to pull tank turns. Several submenus in the MBUX infotainment system and digital instrument cluster should be different too, and it will not get an analog clock – or so it seems anyway. Designers might wrap things off with new upholstery and trim, complete with contrasting stitching and perhaps piping.
What truly matters is the drivetrain, yet we do not know much about it at this point. What we can tell you is that it will have four electric motors, one for each wheel. The e-AWD system should come in handy on arduous tracks, and together with the dedicated suspension setup and special driving modes, as well as the generous ground clearance, it will make it very versatile off the lit path. The ladder-frame chassis isn’t going anywhere either, and it is understood to be a familiar setup to that of the ICE-powered G-Classes.
Mercedes spoke of “enormous pulling power” without actually disclosing the output and torque figures yet, but if anything, it should be neck-snapping fast in a straight line sprint, aided by the instant thrust of the electron-sipping assembly. The magic numbers will be disclosed during the grand unveiling in all likelihood. Are you excited about the EQG?
