BMW Motorrad Dealerships Topping Customer Satisfaction

The newly released 2017 Pied Piper Prospect Satisfaction Index U.S. Motorcycle Industry Benchmarking Study measured treatment of motorcycle shoppers who visited a dealership, with rankings by brand determined by specific processes, which ties mystery shopping measurement and scoring to industry sales success.“Our dealers are doing an outstanding job of building customer relationships by putting riders’ needs first,” commented Michael Peyton, Vice President, BMW Motorrad North America. “Outstanding customer service, a diverse model range, and a large and growing dealer network will continue to fuel loyalty among current customers and convert others to the BMW brand.”BMW was also among the brands showing the most improvement in sales behavior. Compared to what they were doing five years ago, the company’s dealerships in 2017 were 50 percent more likely to mention test rides, were 60% more likely to encourage going through the numbers without writing a deal, and were 30% more likely to ask for contact information to allow follow-up.“Motorcycle shoppers today visit dealerships half as many times before buying,” said Fran O’Hagan, President & CEO of Pied Piper. "Motorcycle shoppers today gather much of their information on-line before ever visiting a dealership, and the result has been a drop from an average of four or more shopper visits before buying, to an average of two visits today. “Successful motorcycle dealerships today not only respond quickly to customer web inquiries, but they also understand the increased importance of every customer visit,” he further explained.BMW of North America has been present in the United States since 1975, and, since then, it has grown to include several manufacturing plants and hundreds of dealerships out of which 152 are motorcycle retailers.