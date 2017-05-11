Peugeot Shows Limited Edition Speedfight 4 Scooters

autoevolution

Peugeot recently revealed two limited edition Speedfight 4 scooters on the U.K. market with high chances to be seen in other countries too. The two are named Pure and Total Sport, both coming at a price of £2,199 (€2,605), which is £150 (€177) less than the LC variant.
Both variants are based on the current generation Speedfight model while coming with their own touch in terms of design and features. The Total Sport draws inspiration from Peugeot’s 2008 DKR Dakar rally car, featuring an aggressive look enhanced by racing livery, highlighted air intakes, spoiler, passenger foot cowl, aluminum foot plates, and LED indicators.

The Pure, on the other hand, comes in an “Ice White” body paint along with rose gold rims, matching air intakes and headlight surrounds, making it a perfect choice for fancy female riders. It also comes with the passenger seat cowl, alloy footplates and stainless steel bar ends to complete the look.

Both scooters are powered by a 50 cc air-cooled two-stroke engine cranking 4.8 horsepower and 4.6 Nm of twist. Other standard equipment include 13-inch wheels, 215 mm Shuricane front brake disc and four-piston radial caliper, 32 mm USD forks, USB and 12V sockets and a smartphone holder.

The standard fourth generation Peugeot Speedfight version comes in a more classic paint setup that mostly covers the front fairing and fender. It’s offered in three base colors (Fluo Apple, Flat 6 Red, and Bleu France) and three 50 cc engines.

The first, a four-stroke, is only available in the air-cooled version. The second, a two-stroke, is available in both air- and liquid-cooled versions. The new Dell'Orto carburetor significantly increases the machine's performance with a 10% improvement in the torque department, taking it from 4.2 to 4.6 Nm. In the liquid version, power is increased to 4kW, as against 3.8 kW previously, and it gains 15% torque, with an increase from 4.8 to 5.5 Nm.
